Dots: Husky Giving Day

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!

It’s Husky Giving Day, which is a — and you’ll never guess — day where you give. To Huskies. (The human type, not dogs, who have no conception of currency and wouldn’t know what to do with it, except maybe chew it up thus rendering it legally unusable in the eyes of the United States mint.) But yeah, donate to whichever athletic or academic program you’re feeling like, because the options are endless.

On the football front, from the Cornhuskers:

PFF has a mock first round draft which includes the one Husky we know is definitely going then.

Dane Brugler published his bajillion page draft guide which will of course include quite a few Dawgs.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.