Woof: Huskies Land Another Transfer

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Husky coaches got some welcome news this morning when Will Nixon announced his commitment to UW after transferring from Nebraska. The former 3-star wideout in the 2020 class was limited by injuries during his time in Lincoln (only catching 1 ball last season for 5 yards). He tore his ACL in fall camp before his freshman season and never quite broke into the rotation for the Cornhuskers coming back.

When he committed to Nebraska out of high school he was offered by Notre Dame, Purdue, and Baylor. 247sports rated him as the 113th best wideout in his class, and it appears the Huskies are bringing him to play some slot wide receiver and potentially running back which was his primary position in high school. Listed at around 5’11” and 185 pounds Nixon has a typical build for a slot wide receiver (think Chico McClatcher or Aaron Fuller).

Nixon should have 4 years on Montlake to complete his eligibility after getting a COVID mulligan for 2020 and redshirting while appearing in only 3 games this past year. Washington now has 4 redshirt freshmen receivers (Ja’Lynn Polk, Jabez Tinae, Junior Alexander, and Will Nixon) on the roster plus true freshman Denzel Boston coming in the fall. This commitment puts the Huskies back up to 84 scholarships with one saved for OL Jaxson Kirkland who is awaiting a verdict from the NCAA on a waiver to re-instate him for one more season.

