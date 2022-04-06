Wednesday Dots: That Bad Apple Taste

Start my truck let’s all jump in

Sam Huard wants to avenge his poor performance in last year’s Apple Cup. The first step on that journey is to win the QB competition. With the more experienced Michael Penix, Jr. and Dylan Morris vying for the same snaps, Huard will have a tough hill to climb.

The Huskies have had mixed results with H-Back types in recent years. Recent commit Keith Reynolds will look to reverse that trend. Scott Eklund examined how Reynolds will fit as a slot receiver in the new UW offense and what kind of impact we can expect him to make.

On the other side of the ball, new DC William Inge talked to Chris Fetters about the changes to expect on defense this fall. Inge focused on the aggressiveness and team pursuit of the ball to alleviate some of the problems stopping the run last season.

Likewise, DL coach Inoke Breckterfield spoke to the media. He talked about the progress Ulumoo Ale is making on the defensive side of the ball. He also expressed optimism that Voi Tunuufi can be a difference maker on the line despite a slightly smaller frame.

On a lighter note, The Athletic surveyed current and former CFB coaches to get their craziest stories from the recruiting trail, including a horse at a KFC and a meal of goose blood.

If you’re in the mood for live sports, Oregon men’s tennis visits Montlake this afternoon for a rematch with the Dawgs.

A few candidates to watch for Big 12 commissioner gig, per some industry insiders: Bama AD Greg Byrne; Baylor AD Mack Rhoades; WVU AD Shane Lyons; Oliver Luck; Oregon AD Rob Mullens; UW AD Jen Cohen; Colorado AD Rick George; Big 12 senior associate commissioner Ed Stewart. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 5, 2022

I thought this was pretty interesting from UW safety Alex Cook, comparing the demeanors of Kalen DeBoer and Chris Petersen. pic.twitter.com/NiBM3wroMN — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 5, 2022

Spent the day with the Washington Huskies talking all things NIL.



UW has:

1. Breathtaking campus

2. Gamechanging NIL program



So many great minds focused on maximizing NIL opportunities for their student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/VeA1mPHlHn — Blake Lawrence (@Blake_Lawrence) April 6, 2022