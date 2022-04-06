 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: That Bad Apple Taste

Husky QB Battle Takes Center Stage

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

  • Sam Huard wants to avenge his poor performance in last year’s Apple Cup. The first step on that journey is to win the QB competition. With the more experienced Michael Penix, Jr. and Dylan Morris vying for the same snaps, Huard will have a tough hill to climb.

  • The Huskies have had mixed results with H-Back types in recent years. Recent commit Keith Reynolds will look to reverse that trend. Scott Eklund examined how Reynolds will fit as a slot receiver in the new UW offense and what kind of impact we can expect him to make.

  • On the other side of the ball, new DC William Inge talked to Chris Fetters about the changes to expect on defense this fall. Inge focused on the aggressiveness and team pursuit of the ball to alleviate some of the problems stopping the run last season.

  • Likewise, DL coach Inoke Breckterfield spoke to the media. He talked about the progress Ulumoo Ale is making on the defensive side of the ball. He also expressed optimism that Voi Tunuufi can be a difference maker on the line despite a slightly smaller frame.

  • If you’re in the mood for live sports, Oregon men’s tennis visits Montlake this afternoon for a rematch with the Dawgs.

