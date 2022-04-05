Tuesday Dots: Morrell Mic’d Up

Tuesday Husky links coming at ya:
- Co-DC and safeties coach Chuck Morrell was mic’d up at practice:
That DAWG defense— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 5, 2022
Mic'd up with @CoachMorrell3!#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/AjPfyQf8yF
- Monday’s big news was the pick up of two new players, including Virginia transfer RB Wayne Taulapapa.
- Washington also added 3-star athlete Keith Reynolds as a verbal commit:
After an amazing conversation with coach @KalenDeBoer, I am excited to announce that I am officially committed to the University of Washington!! ⚪️ #GoHuskies @GrubbRyan @PlayerProMorgan @CoachShephard @UW_Football @MrTRAGIKK @CoachTroop3 @Weev79983882 @Coach_Rocc @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/6GbnAU9ZqD— Keith Reynolds (@keithh3k_) April 5, 2022
- Here’s the story on the commitment from Mike Vorel.
- Washington is a strong candidate for a bounce back season after last year’s disappointment.
- Is Corey Luciano in line to start this year?
- Maurice Heims is a Riddle Master:
In a brutal interception by his own teammate, it’s @Maurice_hms with the #RiddleMaster win for @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/4hhebujg6y— UW_LEAP (@UW_LEAP) April 5, 2022
- Trent McDuffie would feel right at home on the Arizona Cardinals.
All for today. Go Dawgs!
