Woof: Huskies Land A 2023 Wideout

Happy Monday Husky fans. The Huskies got their 2nd commitment of the day when 3 star wide receiver Keith Reynolds from Adelanto HS, CA committed to UW today. This last season he was a jack of all trades for his team catching 26 balls for 416 yards and rushing for over 500. Reynolds is on the smaller side for a wideout (he’s listed at 5’10” and around 160 pounds), but he’s quick with the ball in his hands. The Huskies were one of his first offers and Reynolds jumped over it (after also being offered by Colorado State, Grambling State, and Idaho State). Reynolds also reported an offer from Arizona State.

Reynolds is the 3rd commit in the 2023 class. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.