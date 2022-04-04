Woof: Huskies Land Transfer Running Back

Happy Monday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail lately and today that work resulted in a commitment from Virginia running back transfer Wayne Taulapapa. It appears that the Husky coaches have been trying to get more versatile in the backfield and Taulapapa is a very versatile back. Listed at 5’9” and around 200 pounds the Hawaii native is a smaller back who has some shiftiness in his game.

Washington also needed depth after only 2 scholarship running backs have been healthy so far this spring with walk-on former quarterback Camden Sirmon reportedly taking the first team reps at the position. The new staff already brought in New Mexico transfer RB Aaron Dumas this winter who has a very similar frame to Taulapapa and the only 2023 commit right now is a running back in Tybo Rogers.

Last season Taulapapa accounted for 328 yards on the ground on 62 attempts (good for a 5.2 yard clip), and he added another 11 receptions and 62 yards. Over the course of his UVA career he ran for 1.192 yards at 4.5 yards per carry with 19 TDs on the ground. Pro Football Focus gave Taulapapa a better than 70.0 grade each of the last 2 seasons and rushing grades of at least 79.9. Last year no Husky reached both marks and only Kamari Pleasant came close. Washington will get Taulapapa for 1 season and he will likely be the most experienced back on the team.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.