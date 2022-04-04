Dots: Which QB Will Ryan Grubb Stake the Offense On?

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Christian Caple: “Michael Penix Jr., Sam Huard or Dylan Morris? Washington spring practice is beginning of QB competition”
- “ ‘He’s going to do great things’: Why new UW QB Michael Penix Jr. is more than his injury history” (Mike Vorel, Seattle Times)
- “Dylan Morris: it’s time to erase what happened last year so everyone can move forward” (Dawgman)
- Sam Huard: “This is a system I was used to in high school... I’m super excited with this offense and where it’s headed.” (Jack McCauley, Dawgman)
Heard from @UW_Football QBs and WR Giles Jackson today on the new Husky offense
Michael Penix Jr: "I loved the offense he(DeBoer) brought (to Indiana)for us, we're continuing to run that offense...it's something I wanted to be a part of."
Dylan Morris on the big differences
- Dan Raley covers Husky receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard: “I’m pretty much out there doing it with them... I’m going to show them and do it myself so they feel they have to do it better than I do.”
- Baseball: “Washington comes up short in extra innings defeat” (Ethan Kilbreath, The Daily)
- Softball fell to Arizona 10-9 yesterday in Tucson, but the Dawgs had already taken the series on a last-inning grand slam by Baylee Klingler on Saturday. Klingler leads the Pac-12 in HRs and has hit four grand slams this season.
Baylee Klingler = Clutch @bayleekling with the GRAND SLAM!!!
Pac-12 Networks
https://t.co/P85VDSUFnf#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/Ixw25hnLwq
Making history #GritBeforeGlory
Ashley and Maeve come through with the final point as the Dawgs take down the Ducks! One more match coming up in a bit against Boise State.
One more match coming up in a bit against Boise State.#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/fchncfMYKC
The UW women begin play this monrning at the Silverado Showdown on the North Course in Napa, Calif.
Follow along: https://t.co/wThrpSugFI#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ksZpcbW7jR
The Washington men's rowing team won all eight of its races this morning in a double-dual regatta vs. Oregon State and Stanford.
Recap: https://t.co/GvVzDsf7Vx#RowingU x #BoysInTheBoat x #RowTownUSA pic.twitter.com/Ujh7JXGUxd
Go Dawgs!!
