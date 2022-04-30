Washington Football Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Washington had 4 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft: Trent McDuffie (1st round to Kansas City), Kyler Gordon (2nd round to Chicago), Cade Otton (4th round to Tampa Bay), and Luke Wattenberg (5th round to Denver). However, there were still several Husky players hoping to catch on with the NFL as undrafted free agents.

Below we’ll provide updates as they come through on where the other Huskies might catch on as they happen.

CB Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles- Cincinnati Bengals

The player who appeared to have the best chance of getting drafted who didn’t was Bookie Radley-Hiles who announced that he has signed with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Brendan transferred to Washington last offseason after 3 years at Oklahoma and is a former top-75 national recruit. Last year he had 34 tackles with 1 interception and 4 passes defended as the nickel corner.

All I Ever Needed Was A Chance..

Bengals Nation Let’s Get It!!!!#WhoDey — B. Radley (@Bookie_44) May 1, 2022

P Race Porter- Seattle Seahawks

Race Porter had a legendary season this year and will get a chance to catch on with the local team even if it’s unlikely given the presence of Michael Dickson. Porter is a former walk-on who put it all together in his final season and you could make an argument he was the MVP for the team this past season (good for Race but predictably not a great sign).

Former UW punter and @ODeaHighSchool alum Race Porter will take part in Seahawks rookie minicamp as a tryout player, per source. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 1, 2022

OLB Ryan Bowman- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowman is another former walk-on who developed into a key part of the Husky outside linebacker rotation for 4 seasons. As a 6th year senior he unfortunately suffered an injury against Arizona and missed the last several games of the season. He’ll hope to join a defensive line that already has former Dawgs Vita Vea, Joe Tryon, and Benning Potoa’e (plus drafted Cade Otton this year).