Spring Preview Open Thread

And just like that we are only a few hours away from 3 months of the offseason for Washington football. The Spring Preview is this morning and is free to attend. Coach DeBoer has already said it isn’t going to be a full scrimmage in part due to the lack of healthy bodies at running back and linebacker. However, it should still be a fun event despite the less than stellar weather forecast. Feel free to share your observations in the comments below and I’ll have my notes from being there in person after it is over.

Time: 11:30a

TV: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live