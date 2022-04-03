Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host Some Unofficial Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been busy with spring practice, but they are also trying to get as many recruits on campus as they can to check out the program. This last week the Huskies had some big-time recruits on campus. Here is a look at some of the visitors who made their way up:

4 star defensive back Malaki Crawford from Pacifica HS, CA made his way up to campus. Listed at 6’3” and around 170 pounds, Crawford is rated as the 24th best cornerback in the country according to 247sports. The Huskies are battling Miami, Oregon, USC, and UCLA for his commitment. Getting him on campus was a big boon for the Huskies in their recruitment for him and they would love to add Crawford and his size to the defensive back room.

Thanks for a Great Visit @UW_Football UMBRELLA MAN ☔️ ‍♂️ had a Great Time! pic.twitter.com/wVlO0toZdD — Maliki Crawford (@MalikiCrawford) March 31, 2022

3 star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos from Kennedy Catholic HS, CA made his way over to campus a few times this week. Rated as the 25th best interior offensive lineman, Banuelos currently holds offers from UW, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC. The Huskies have been recruiting Banuelos heavily for a while and they would love to add the 6’3” 285 pound guard to their roster. Right now the Huskies are doing well with Banuelos and his recruitment will be one to watch in the coming months.

3 star interior offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA is another recruit who was able to make it down to Husky stadium for a few practices. Rated as the 26th best interior offensive lineman, Hatchett has been very interested in checking out his brother and the program (current Husky offensive lineman Geirean). The Huskies are battling Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma for his commitment. The Huskies would love to add his toughness to their offensive line and it looks like they are in doing well with him in his recruitment.

Also on campus this last week was recently offered defensive lineman Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian HS, WA. Listed at around 6’4” and 235 pounds, Eldridge is rated as the 84th best athlete in the country, and with offers from USC, Michigan, Boise State, and WSU his recruitment has really started to blow up this spring. The Huskies will likely need to take 1-2 edge players in the 2023 class and Eldridge is a name to keep an eye on. Here are some of the Junior highlights for Eldridge:

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.