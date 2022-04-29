If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
NFL Draft
- Trent McDuffie was picked #21 overall last night, Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times has the details.
Todd McShay on McDuffie: “The best tackling corner in the draft.”
The hard-hitting CB, Trent McDuffie, is on his way to the Chiefs. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y9EsuwWQeO— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 29, 2022
.
One of the top celebrations of the night for sure:
The newest member of #ChiefsKingdom!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022
: #NFLDraft on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/d2F9Ye3Zsq
- KC fans seem to like the McDuffie selection over at Arrowhead Pride, where half the readers give the pick an “A.”
.
Kyler Gordon is expected to go in the first 5-10 picks Friday night:
Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kyler Gordon, Nakobe Dean remain in the NFL draft green room. https://t.co/Cc7adJ6tjq— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022
Is @UW_Football the new DBU? pic.twitter.com/JErEgE2zAs— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 29, 2022
.
Football
THE SPRING PREVIEW— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 25, 2022
» https://t.co/mi3mLwiRrh
#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/YpbHlFkqQc
.
- QB Michael Penix, Jr. spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice, and says his injury history has been a series of “bad luck,” and he has no intention of changing the way he plays football.
.
Who will take charge of the “quarterback-centric offense” come fall?
As spring practices come to a close, @UW_Football's starting quarterback remains up in the air for the fourth year in a row | via @EthanArles https://t.co/yYDSafZGda— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 28, 2022
.
The Dawgman guys talked Spring Preview and more (recorded pre-draft Thursday)
.
Defensive Line coach Inoke Breckterfield:
Saved one of the best for last— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 28, 2022
We give you @CoachNokesDL mic'd up!#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Hh7EyGZMRT
.
Some former UW targets entering transfer portal:
Had a @UW_Football offer out of HS. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/W4pVXyj6nP— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) April 28, 2022
UW recruited LV Bunkley-Shelton hard back when he was a 4-star WR in 2020 https://t.co/86g9gDmx5c— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 28, 2022
.
Men’s Hoops
Portal news coming later today:
Decision Day on Friday for Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq who is deciding between Washington, Texas and Texas Tech. https://t.co/0OoEtHPqFS— Percy Allen (@percyallen) April 29, 2022
.
Softball
In the first 40 games, the Huskies have faced 11 Top 25 opponents and hold a record of 12-8. Two of the four remaining series will see the Huskies face No. 21 Stanford (4/29-5/1) and No. 9 Arizona State (5/12-14).
The Huskies begin their four games in four days with Stanford in a three-game series; hosts Utah Valley on Monday.— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 28, 2022
: https://t.co/WfWN5y3DY5#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/6iHLJRwVia
.
Heather Tarr on her new assistant coach: “I feel like Oregon State baseball is kind of similar to us. You’re up in the Pacific Northwest, you’re kind of overcoming the odds.”
New @UWSoftball assistant Kyle Nobach's first text to head coach Heather Tarr was simple.— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 29, 2022
"Coach Tarr, I want to help bring back home the trophy to Seattle."
In his first year at UW, that's exactly what Nobach is trying to do | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/r68WwOA7JV
.
Men’s Tennis
Dawgs hoping to make 64-team field:
The Dawgs rise to a season-high #⃣3⃣9⃣ in the newest ITA team rankings!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 27, 2022
Selection Show coming on Monday, May 2. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/s27VLcvXIi
.
Baseball
Stanford in town for a weekend series, with Craft Brew Day on Sunday afternoon:
Weekend series at Husky Ballpark starts tomorrow!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 28, 2022
We’ve got Craft Brew Day coming up on Sunday: https://t.co/athm8xQiaH#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/u8A8YkWtUG
.
Beach Volleyball
Washington, seeded seventh in the tournament, matches its seeding with a seventh-place finish.
Left it all in the sand this season!— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) April 28, 2022
The Huskies finish with 1⃣2⃣ wins under first-year Coach Olson. That's the second-most in program history and most since 2018.
Recap >> https://t.co/reO0cMvX5q#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/3iDzFCUgI7
.
Women’s Lacrosse
After a 13-10 regional championship victory over rival Oregon, UW prepares for nationals — set to begin May 4 in Austin:
Currently ranked 18th in the nation, the UW women's club lacrosse team heads to nationals at the beginning of May.— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 28, 2022
"What’s really awesome about our team... it’s a group of 24 girls that are super passionate about the sport."
via @eviesmasonhttps://t.co/0vy6jKoCUb
.
Retro Dot
.
Loading comments...