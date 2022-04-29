If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

NFL Draft

Trent McDuffie was picked #21 overall last night, Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times has the details.

Todd McShay on McDuffie: “The best tackling corner in the draft.”

The hard-hitting CB, Trent McDuffie, is on his way to the Chiefs. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y9EsuwWQeO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 29, 2022

One of the top celebrations of the night for sure:

KC fans seem to like the McDuffie selection over at Arrowhead Pride, where half the readers give the pick an “A.”

Kyler Gordon is expected to go in the first 5-10 picks Friday night:

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kyler Gordon, Nakobe Dean remain in the NFL draft green room. https://t.co/Cc7adJ6tjq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2022

Football

QB Michael Penix, Jr. spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice, and says his injury history has been a series of “bad luck,” and he has no intention of changing the way he plays football.

Who will take charge of the “quarterback-centric offense” come fall?

As spring practices come to a close, @UW_Football's starting quarterback remains up in the air for the fourth year in a row | via @EthanArles https://t.co/yYDSafZGda — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 28, 2022

The Dawgman guys talked Spring Preview and more (recorded pre-draft Thursday)

Defensive Line coach Inoke Breckterfield:

Some former UW targets entering transfer portal:

UW recruited LV Bunkley-Shelton hard back when he was a 4-star WR in 2020 https://t.co/86g9gDmx5c — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 28, 2022

Men’s Hoops

Portal news coming later today:

Decision Day on Friday for Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq who is deciding between Washington, Texas and Texas Tech. https://t.co/0OoEtHPqFS — Percy Allen (@percyallen) April 29, 2022

Softball

In the first 40 games, the Huskies have faced 11 Top 25 opponents and hold a record of 12-8. Two of the four remaining series will see the Huskies face No. 21 Stanford (4/29-5/1) and No. 9 Arizona State (5/12-14).

The Huskies begin their four games in four days with Stanford in a three-game series; hosts Utah Valley on Monday.



: https://t.co/WfWN5y3DY5#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/6iHLJRwVia — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 28, 2022

Heather Tarr on her new assistant coach: “I feel like Oregon State baseball is kind of similar to us. You’re up in the Pacific Northwest, you’re kind of overcoming the odds.”

New @UWSoftball assistant Kyle Nobach's first text to head coach Heather Tarr was simple.



"Coach Tarr, I want to help bring back home the trophy to Seattle."



In his first year at UW, that's exactly what Nobach is trying to do | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/r68WwOA7JV — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 29, 2022

Men’s Tennis

Dawgs hoping to make 64-team field:

The Dawgs rise to a season-high #⃣3⃣9⃣ in the newest ITA team rankings!



Selection Show coming on Monday, May 2. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/s27VLcvXIi — Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 27, 2022

Baseball

Stanford in town for a weekend series, with Craft Brew Day on Sunday afternoon:

Weekend series at Husky Ballpark starts tomorrow!



We’ve got Craft Brew Day coming up on Sunday: https://t.co/athm8xQiaH#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/u8A8YkWtUG — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 28, 2022

Beach Volleyball

Washington, seeded seventh in the tournament, matches its seeding with a seventh-place finish.

Left it all in the sand this season!



The Huskies finish with 1⃣2⃣ wins under first-year Coach Olson. That's the second-most in program history and most since 2018.



Recap >> https://t.co/reO0cMvX5q#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/3iDzFCUgI7 — Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) April 28, 2022

Women’s Lacrosse

After a 13-10 regional championship victory over rival Oregon, UW prepares for nationals — set to begin May 4 in Austin:

Currently ranked 18th in the nation, the UW women's club lacrosse team heads to nationals at the beginning of May.



"What’s really awesome about our team... it’s a group of 24 girls that are super passionate about the sport."



via @eviesmasonhttps://t.co/0vy6jKoCUb — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 28, 2022

Retro Dot

