 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: On day two of NFL Draft, Kyler Gordon shouldn’t last long.

Plus, Spring Preview tomorrow

By John Sayler
/ new
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

NFL Draft

Todd McShay on McDuffie: “The best tackling corner in the draft.”

.

One of the top celebrations of the night for sure:

.

Kyler Gordon is expected to go in the first 5-10 picks Friday night:

.

Football

.

.

Who will take charge of the “quarterback-centric offense” come fall?

.

The Dawgman guys talked Spring Preview and more (recorded pre-draft Thursday)

.

Defensive Line coach Inoke Breckterfield:

.

Some former UW targets entering transfer portal:

.

Men’s Hoops

Portal news coming later today:

.

Softball

In the first 40 games, the Huskies have faced 11 Top 25 opponents and hold a record of 12-8. Two of the four remaining series will see the Huskies face No. 21 Stanford (4/29-5/1) and No. 9 Arizona State (5/12-14).

.

Heather Tarr on her new assistant coach: “I feel like Oregon State baseball is kind of similar to us. You’re up in the Pacific Northwest, you’re kind of overcoming the odds.”

.

Men’s Tennis

Dawgs hoping to make 64-team field:

.

Baseball

Stanford in town for a weekend series, with Craft Brew Day on Sunday afternoon:

.

Beach Volleyball

Washington, seeded seventh in the tournament, matches its seeding with a seventh-place finish.

.

Women’s Lacrosse

After a 13-10 regional championship victory over rival Oregon, UW prepares for nationals — set to begin May 4 in Austin:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...