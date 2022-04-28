Thursday dots: Let’s go drafting!

Good morning and happy draft day!

Christian Caple takes the impending drafting of Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon as an excuse to consider which corners at UW will be up next.

From Las Vegas : @UW_Football cornerback @kyler_gordon said he learned a lot from @Titans cornerback @ElijahMolden24 in college.



Now he’s ready to make his own mark in the NFL.



Lastly:

Some of you may already be familiar, but the EDSBS/Channel 6 crew that formerly used to be with SB Nation runs an annual event called the Charitibundi Bowl. The premise is simple: Give money to the charity New American Pathways, select the name of the school under which you’d like your donation to count, and revel in the moral superiority of your team over your rivals.

While the Dawgs are currently beating Wazzu, some guy at Washington & Lee — a school I totally knew existed before three days ago — donated $2,000 all by himself to put the *googles Washington & Lee mascot* Tridents currently over the Huskies:

And folks let me tell you if we lose to to Washington & Lee, I will never speak to any of you again.

So do your part to A) beat Washington & Lee B) ensure I don’t shun you all forever and C) help refugees get started in their new life in America, and donate at EDSBScharitybowl.com. You have 24 hours.

For anyone who might have some soccer players in their family:

Sign up today for our youth soccer camps! https://t.co/7NupBez10Y pic.twitter.com/U9QTjkh6fN — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) April 28, 2022

A total of 46 UW student-athletes who participated in @UW_MBB, @UW_WBB, @UWGymnastics, and Men's & Women's Indoor @UWTrack have been recognized for their work in the classroom and named to the @pac12's 2022 Winter Academic Honor Roll.#GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 28, 2022

