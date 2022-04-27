 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: May Flowers Cometh

Plus, Husky Golf closes in on a big win

By andrewberg7
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

  • Mike Vorel has a breakdown of the offensive depth chart as spring practices near their conclusion. As one would expect for a new coaching staff familiarizing itself with the roster, there are still more questions than firm answers at positions like QB and OL. One thing Vorel knows for sure is that nine scholarship running backs is not sustainable- expect some transfer noise there in the coming weeks.

  • On the other side of Lake Washington, the Huskies Men’s Golf team will take a big lead into the final round of the Pac-12 Championships. The Dawgs lead second-place ASU by seven strokes heading into the final round at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish.

  • UW Softball continued its strong run of play late in the regular season with a 6-2 win over Seattle U. on Tuesday. The Dawgs used a balanced offensive approach and a strong outing from Kelley Lynch to improve to 29-11 on the season and strengthen their bid to host a regional.

  • Chuck Morrell talked to reporters bout the defensive line after practice and Dawgman has a recap. Morrell sounded enthusiastic about the top of the depth chart, featuring ZTF and Bralen Trice, but there are players further down the depth chart who still have to prove themselves.

