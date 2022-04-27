Wednesday Dots: May Flowers Cometh

It’s tough to be somebody
It’s hard to keep from fallin’ apart
Here on Dots Mountain
We gonna learn these things by heart
- Mike Vorel has a breakdown of the offensive depth chart as spring practices near their conclusion. As one would expect for a new coaching staff familiarizing itself with the roster, there are still more questions than firm answers at positions like QB and OL. One thing Vorel knows for sure is that nine scholarship running backs is not sustainable- expect some transfer noise there in the coming weeks.
- On the other side of Lake Washington, the Huskies Men’s Golf team will take a big lead into the final round of the Pac-12 Championships. The Dawgs lead second-place ASU by seven strokes heading into the final round at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish.
- UW Softball continued its strong run of play late in the regular season with a 6-2 win over Seattle U. on Tuesday. The Dawgs used a balanced offensive approach and a strong outing from Kelley Lynch to improve to 29-11 on the season and strengthen their bid to host a regional.
- Chuck Morrell talked to reporters bout the defensive line after practice and Dawgman has a recap. Morrell sounded enthusiastic about the top of the depth chart, featuring ZTF and Bralen Trice, but there are players further down the depth chart who still have to prove themselves.
TOP 5 list!! pic.twitter.com/WXMhrGz1f2— Jurrion Dickey (@JurrionDickey) April 26, 2022
Thank you @UWSoftball grounds crew for turning off the lights to make for this sick shot pic.twitter.com/G6gn9j4xD0— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) April 27, 2022
Looking for some semblance of momentum amidst a non-conference stint, the @UW_Baseball was instead met with a jarring loss against Seattle U, leaving them searching for answers as the 2022 season begins to wind down | via @EthanArles https://t.co/KXjUjctIvI— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 27, 2022
Mark Emmert is stepping down as President of the NCAA, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2022
He will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.
