When and How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

This week is the NFL Draft which will be the culmination of the efforts of several Husky football stars achieving their lifelong dreams. Washington has 3 players that are certainties to be drafted: CBs Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon plus TE Cade Otton. There are also a pair of Dawgs who are less likely but could still have a shot if someone falls in love with them: OL Luke Wattenberg and CB Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles.

NFL DRAFT 1st Round

Date: Thursday, April 28th

Time: 5:00pm PT

TV: ABC or ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch

NFL DRAFT 2nd-3rd Rounds

Date: Friday, April 29th

Time: 5:00pm PT

TV: ABC or ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch

NFL DRAFT 4th-7th Rounds

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Time: 9:00am PT

TV: ABC or ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/watch

************************************

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Despite Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson being the presumptive #1 pick for the last several months, Georgia’s Travon Walker has taken over as the betting favorite to go first. The freak athlete (but limited production) edge rusher from the national champs is now a -190 favorite to be selected 1st overall by Jacksonville

Hutchinson isn’t expected to fall far since he is now -200 to be taken 2nd overall by Detroit. We’re likely to see more of a shake-up with the 3rd pick as LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. has the best odds to go 3rd at +240 but there appear to be 5 names in the mix for that selection. Vegas thinks the first Pac-12 player will probably come off the board 4th to the Jets with Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux the favorite to be selected there at +175.

For those interested in the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Stingley Jr. is the most likely player to be selected 9th at +250 despite also being the most likely player to be selected 3rd (no, it doesn’t make a lot of sense). Unfortunately Vegas doesn’t think Seattle is going to want a UW corner in that spot instead since Trent McDuffie is +10000 with the 26th best odds of going to the Hawks.

************************************

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.