Tuesday Dots: Spring Preview

- It’s not a practice or a game. It’s a preview:
THE SPRING PREVIEW— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 25, 2022
» https://t.co/mi3mLwiRrh
#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/YpbHlFkqQc
- Is the QB competition a true 3-man race? DeBoer weighs in.
- RealDawg has their update on the QB battle.
- Some pads popping:
1-0 mindset #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/baiGReJ4qo— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 26, 2022
- As we inch closer to the NFL Draft, here’s another scouting report on Cade Otton.
- More on the Ravens zeroing in on Trent McDuffie.
- Washington is a loser in the transfer portal, says John Wilner. And Oregon is a winner on the strength of Bo Nix’s...spring game performance.
- Mark your calendars, it’s Windermere Cup!
Next up on the UW Rowing calendar is Seattle's annual rite of spring: Opening Day and Windermere Cup, May 7 on Montlake Cut.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) April 25, 2022
All the details, here: https://t.co/FFWOHTB3uC#PackTheCut x #RowingU x #RowTownUSA x #WomenOfWashington x #BoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/QqFvZvzFVl
Loading comments...