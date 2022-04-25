Dots: One Hundred Wins, One Thousand K’s

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Gabbie Plain hit 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in two different shutouts of #19 Oregon over the weekend. UW swept the Ducks 9-0, 9-7, 5-0. “One-thousand K’s” — has a nice ring to it don’t you think?
Strikeout Queen— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 25, 2022
Gabbie becomes the second Husky in program history to hit the 1000 career strikeout mark!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/Yscj5ileBW
- Christian Caple has his “12 things to know about Washington’s open practice”
- Mike Vorel has his “Observations from the UW Huskies’ 12th practice of the spring”
- “RJ Manke and strong supporting cast look to give UW men’s golf a Pac-12 title in front of home fans” (Scott Hanson, Seattle Times)
The 2022 Pac-12 Men's Golf Championships get underway today at @AldarraGolfClub in Sammamish, with 36 holes today.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) April 25, 2022
First UW tee time (hole #10) is at 8:17 a.m.
Come on out and support the Dawgs! It's free!
Info (location, parking, etc.): https://t.co/ONYjt1vFNk#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/cXsVQPiTJq
They didn't get to finish, but this point is a glimpse of the incredible quality in yesterday's Top-10 match between Clement and USC's Dostanic #GoHuskies @SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Z6bXqvd98l— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 24, 2022
Cal won four out five this morning at the annual UW-Cal Dual. The UW men's freshman eight picked up a victory in its race vs. the Bears.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) April 23, 2022
UW men's recap: https://t.co/3mM5Apmdld#BoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/tveEQg3pEX
The Washington women's rowing team won four out of five races in the annual Cal Dual, and brought home the Simpson Cup with their varsity eight win.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) April 23, 2022
Recap: https://t.co/Loz17F2v9y#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/TbSZIphN7b
Go Dawgs!!
