 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: One Hundred Wins, One Thousand K’s

New, 11 comments

Gabbie Plain rules

By CollinOM

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Softball Championship - Game 1 Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • Gabbie Plain hit 100 wins and 1,000 strikeouts in two different shutouts of #19 Oregon over the weekend. UW swept the Ducks 9-0, 9-7, 5-0. “One-thousand K’s” — has a nice ring to it don’t you think?

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...