Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend Several New 2023 Offers & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are wrapping up spring practice and getting ready to kick off official visits in the next couple of weeks (should kick off at the end of may and in June). This spring has also been an opportunity for Husky coaches to also evaluate some recruits and extend some new offers. Here are a few of the new offers that have been extended:

3 star offensive tackle Roger Alderman from Sonora HS, CA was offers by the Huskies this last week. Rated as the 81st best offensive tackle in the country, Alderman’s stock has gradually been rising over the last few months. Colorado, WSU, Cal, UW, and Oregon State have all offered Alderman over the last few months. Listed at 6’5” and around 275 pounds, Alderman has a good frame to grow into a future college offensive tackle. The Huskies will likely try and bring Alderman in for an official visit and some point and Alderman is a recruit to watch over the next several months.

Junior season OL DE #66 Mother Lode League MVP Check out this video! @SonoraHigh https://t.co/pSzgxg4ehP — Roger Alderman (@AldermanRoger) December 13, 2021

Another player who was offered this last week was 3 star defensive tackle Trevor Buhr from Washington HS, MO. Rated as the 96th best defensive tackle in the country, Buhr is another player who has seen his stock rise over the last several months. Texas A&M, Nebraska, Illinois, UW, and Iowa have all offered Buhr over the last couple of months. Listed at 6’4” and around 270 pounds Buhr has good size for the position and he’s another player the Huskies will likely to try and get an official visit from this spring.

Another under the radar recruit offered by the Huskies is unranked running back Brandon Johnson from Palmdale HS, CA (he is a 2023 running back). Last season Johnson had 169 carries and 1,580 yards. He also runs track and his 100 time was 10.54 which shows how electric he is on the field. It appears the Huskies would like to take another running back in the 2023 to join current 3 star running back Tybo Rogers.

The other piece of news I wanted to pass along to Husky fans is that 3 star safety Christian Pierce from Rancho Cucamonga HS, CA narrowed his recruitment down to a top 3 of USC, UCLA, and UW. Rated as the 35th best safety in the country and 36th best prospect in California in the 2023 class. Pierce is a bigger safety whose play reminds me a lot of former Husky safety Jojo McIntosh (physical safety that isn’t afraid to lay the lumber on the field). The Huskies made a great impression on Pierce when he visited a few weeks ago. Pierce wants to make a decision in the next couple of months and the Huskies are hoping they can land him.

Next weekend is the spring game and I expect several of the Huskies top targets to be on campus (there will likely be a commit or 2). Once we have an idea who will be campus I will pas that information along. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.