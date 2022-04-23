Today marks the first opportunity for the general Husky fan to be able to see the team in person since Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach. The practice begins at 11a at Husky Stadium and is fully open to the public with first come, first served seating. Although unfortunately I somehow think it’s not going to be a full house despite sunny weather...

We got a message for Husky Nation...



➡️ Open practice TOMORROW at 11AM!#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/sXSRWrFi23 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 22, 2022

For those in attendance feel free to share your thoughts throughout the practice in the comments below. I’ll post my own notes right here after the practice concludes.

Next Saturday marks the official Spring Preview although limited numbers at a few key positions will keep it from being a true scrimmage. Go Dawgs!