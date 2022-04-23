 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Practice Thread

Share your thoughts from the first chance for fans to see the DeBoer-era Huskies

By Coach_B_808
Washington Spring Game Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Today marks the first opportunity for the general Husky fan to be able to see the team in person since Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach. The practice begins at 11a at Husky Stadium and is fully open to the public with first come, first served seating. Although unfortunately I somehow think it’s not going to be a full house despite sunny weather...

For those in attendance feel free to share your thoughts throughout the practice in the comments below. I’ll post my own notes right here after the practice concludes.

Next Saturday marks the official Spring Preview although limited numbers at a few key positions will keep it from being a true scrimmage. Go Dawgs!

