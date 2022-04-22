If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
6-foot-5, 295-pound Casey Rogers has one season of eligibility remaining:
The UW isn't done restocking its D-Line, has offer out to Nebraska transfer.https://t.co/CxCh0rNtL3— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) April 22, 2022
Numéro Uno looks good on Odunze:
1⃣ of 1⃣@RomeOdunze #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/m8B0h5Sm7u— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 21, 2022
Polk a bit of an under-the-radar part of the WR corps:
Ja'Lynn Polk caught a pass and got hurt bad on the first play of last season. He kept playing.https://t.co/wEf0U205o9— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) April 21, 2022
Plenty of Husky fans have given up on Dylan Morris, but with a new number, a new system & new staff, he’s hoping for renewed success:
Despite a difficult 2021, Dylan Morris is focusing on the future ... and avoiding unnecessary negativity.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 21, 2022
“I was off social media all through the season and still am. It’s not a real place. People can say what they want, but it’s not a real place." https://t.co/ijWQ6F1egU
Top three narrowed down for the 3-star safety from Rancho Cucamonga, CA:
Huskies Make Top Three For Coveted 2023 Safety Christian Pierce @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @lukemounger @aaronwbeach @matthewfred12 https://t.co/v1bpsnKX0L via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) April 21, 2022
Make that 134 days...
135 days...⏳@hampton_dom #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/sbZy7iKny9— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 21, 2022
Some long-tenured Dawgs:
2022 Huskies who played in either the 2018 @Pac12 championship game or @RoseBowlGame:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) April 21, 2022
Alex Cook
Dom Hampton
Julius Irvin
Peyton Henry
Edefuan Ulofoshio
Zion Tupuola-Fetui
Henry Bainivalu
(Jaxson Kirkland?)
Tuli Letuligasenoa also played that season.#ChampionshipDawgs
This surprises exactly no one:
“The world needs more Chris Petersen’s.”@BrandonHuffman shares the heartfelt story of the former @UW_Football head coach on the newest episode of #TheItFactory with @YogiRoth premiering on Monday at 6p PT / 7p MT on #Pac12Insider.#AveryStrong | @ZayoGroup pic.twitter.com/U9avIMSvOf— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 21, 2022
And the UW defense has never been the same:
Four years ago, we drafted Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/j6xT3RyGzX— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 22, 2022
Qualls signs with CFL’s BC Lions:
#BCLions add two Americans to camp roster:— BC LIONS (@BCLions) April 21, 2022
DL and Super Bowl champ Elijah Qualls and former @UVAFootball standout Taquan Mizzell (@Smokee_4)
Welcome, fellas
Will Dissly threw out the first pitch Thursday night:
PURE GAS! ⛽️ @Will_Diss x @Mariners pic.twitter.com/sJuo3DV5Ug— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 22, 2022
Men’s Tennis
A clinching victory from freshman César Bouchelaghem sent the Dawgs into the Pac-12 semifinals:
First ever 8 over 1 upset at the Pac-12 Tennis Championships sends the Dawgs into the Semis!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 22, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/QG6MDiv6tr#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/OTGnRsQMdd
Unlike its first meeting, Washington changed the narrative in doubles Thursday, winning on Courts 1 and 2:
Four days after losing to Arizona at home, @UW_MTennis upset the top-seeded Wildcats at the Pac-12 Championships on Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/NvVgj8BhXh— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 22, 2022
Washington will take on UCLA on Friday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals after having beaten the Bruins previously this season, 5-1:
What a scene in Ojai— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 21, 2022
Washington takes down the Pac-12 regular season champs and 15th-ranked team in the country #GoHuskies x #Pac12Tennis pic.twitter.com/i4NSvIojTf
Softball
The #11 Huskies (25-11, 6-6) are in Eugene for a three-game series, beginning Friday night at 7pm on Pac-12 networks:
Huskies hit the road to face No. 19 Oregon.— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 21, 2022
: https://t.co/pudT7RXBMt#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/Vvf5bJOJR4
Baseball
Diamond Dawgs (16-18, 6-12) are at Oregon State this weekend:
ROOOOAAAAD TRIIIIIIIP!!!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) April 19, 2022
Come join us down in Corvallis this weekend as the Huskies look to take three down at OSU.
️ 4/22 https://t.co/kYQgbu8iaP
️ 4/23 https://t.co/Szf6dpdend
️ 4/24 https://t.co/9fHqFTyFTx#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/K18EYmyo3N
Retro Dot
