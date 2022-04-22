 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: With new staff in place, Dylan Morris is putting 2021 behind him

New, 5 comments

On watching Jake Haener under Kalen Deboer: “Man, he’s really putting up some numbers.”

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 16 UCLA at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

6-foot-5, 295-pound Casey Rogers has one season of eligibility remaining:

.

Numéro Uno looks good on Odunze:

.

Polk a bit of an under-the-radar part of the WR corps:

.

Plenty of Husky fans have given up on Dylan Morris, but with a new number, a new system & new staff, he’s hoping for renewed success:

.

Top three narrowed down for the 3-star safety from Rancho Cucamonga, CA:

.

Make that 134 days...

.

Some long-tenured Dawgs:

.

This surprises exactly no one:

.

And the UW defense has never been the same:

.

Qualls signs with CFL’s BC Lions:

.

Will Dissly threw out the first pitch Thursday night:

Men’s Tennis

A clinching victory from freshman César Bouchelaghem sent the Dawgs into the Pac-12 semifinals:

.

Unlike its first meeting, Washington changed the narrative in doubles Thursday, winning on Courts 1 and 2:

.

Washington will take on UCLA on Friday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals after having beaten the Bruins previously this season, 5-1:

.

Softball

The #11 Huskies (25-11, 6-6) are in Eugene for a three-game series, beginning Friday night at 7pm on Pac-12 networks:

.

Baseball

Diamond Dawgs (16-18, 6-12) are at Oregon State this weekend:

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...