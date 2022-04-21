Thursday Dots: Existential Dread

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!
Congratulations to Baylee Klingler on being named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 20, 2022
: https://t.co/AIYb2pYscG#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/yrFnvITFka
To be clear…our open practice is THIS SATURDAY at 11AM. See you there— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 20, 2022
“Bring the energy‼️” - @Alexcook_2 #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/dt4dH4SSUm
It's a good day when you got @CoachLeeMarks on the mic! ️#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ULLHWZQnUl— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 21, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...