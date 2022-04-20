Wednesday Dots: Apple TV+ Cup?

He came down to dinner in his Sunday best
Excitable boy, they all said
And he rubbed the Dot roast all over his chest
Excitable boy, they all said
- Stuart Mandel’s weekly mailbag covers several interesting topics- from programs overdue for a title to the recent coach backlash against the transfer portal. Husky fans will want to check out his discussion of how the emergence of streaming platforms in the sports media rights landscape could impact the Pac-12 in its next round of media rights negotiations.
- Mike Vorel dived into Tim Bullard’s life and career, a lineman on the 1960-61 Rose Bowl winning teams. Bullard who recently passed away, was a Marine, a volunteer fireman, and a 210-pound lineman for the Huskies.
- The Pac-12 Men’s Golf Championships tee off next week and the Huskies are hosting the event. The tournament will take place at the Aldarra Country Club in Sammamish. According to golfstat.com, the Dawgs come in as the #8 team in the country, trailing only Arizona State in the conference.
- Wayne Taulapapa was a surprising addition to UW’s RB room this month from the transfer portal. The Virginia transfer spoke to Scott Eklund about how the location and team culture made UW the right fit for him. At 24, Taulapapa will be the recipient of this year’s Kevin Thomson-Memorial old guy jokes.
- Eklund also checked in with a couple of emerging defensive backs after practice. Davon Banks and Jacobe Covington are both fighting to become regular members of the secondary rotation and explain what has kept them motivated to break through at UW despite program challenges.
They've completed round 2 at Pac-12s. UW still 3rd, 1 shot back.— Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) April 20, 2022
Round 3 begins with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.:
Hole #1 - Stefanie Deng
Hole #2 - Camille Boyd
Hole #3 - Kennedy Knox
Hole #4 - Brittany Kwon
Hole #5 - Jamie Hsieh
https://t.co/BIqGeat8nb#GoHuskies!
Coming off of a 7-0 win on Sunday, @UW_WTennis takes on rivals Washington State in the Pac-12 Championships tomorrow at 12PM Pacific Time! ☔️— colin (@colinstern5) April 20, 2022
When @JenTalksSports had better footwork pic.twitter.com/02RBaIHlrT— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) April 20, 2022
When @JenTalksSports had better footwork pic.twitter.com/02RBaIHlrT— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) April 20, 2022
When @JenTalksSports had better footwork pic.twitter.com/02RBaIHlrT— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) April 20, 2022
Loading comments...