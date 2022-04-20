Wednesday Dots: Apple TV+ Cup?

He came down to dinner in his Sunday best

Excitable boy, they all said

And he rubbed the Dot roast all over his chest

Excitable boy, they all said

Stuart Mandel’s weekly mailbag covers several interesting topics- from programs overdue for a title to the recent coach backlash against the transfer portal. Husky fans will want to check out his discussion of how the emergence of streaming platforms in the sports media rights landscape could impact the Pac-12 in its next round of media rights negotiations.

Mike Vorel dived into Tim Bullard’s life and career, a lineman on the 1960-61 Rose Bowl winning teams. Bullard who recently passed away, was a Marine, a volunteer fireman, and a 210-pound lineman for the Huskies.

The Pac-12 Men’s Golf Championships tee off next week and the Huskies are hosting the event. The tournament will take place at the Aldarra Country Club in Sammamish. According to golfstat.com, the Dawgs come in as the #8 team in the country, trailing only Arizona State in the conference.

Wayne Taulapapa was a surprising addition to UW’s RB room this month from the transfer portal. The Virginia transfer spoke to Scott Eklund about how the location and team culture made UW the right fit for him. At 24, Taulapapa will be the recipient of this year’s Kevin Thomson-Memorial old guy jokes.

Eklund also checked in with a couple of emerging defensive backs after practice. Davon Banks and Jacobe Covington are both fighting to become regular members of the secondary rotation and explain what has kept them motivated to break through at UW despite program challenges.

They've completed round 2 at Pac-12s. UW still 3rd, 1 shot back.



Round 3 begins with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.:



Hole #1 - Stefanie Deng

Hole #2 - Camille Boyd

Hole #3 - Kennedy Knox

Hole #4 - Brittany Kwon

Hole #5 - Jamie Hsieh



https://t.co/BIqGeat8nb#GoHuskies! — Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) April 20, 2022