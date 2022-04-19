Tuesday Dots: DB Drafting

- That’s a lot of DBs:
Washington is on the verge of having 10 DB’s drafted since 2017 with Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie projected as potential first round picks— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) April 18, 2022
- Kyler Gordon’s stock keeps rising and his play in the Cal game last season certainly didn’t hurt:
.@UW_Football @kyler_gordon shows off every kind of skill in this dramatic win v Cal Bears. And the elite testing and those measurements show up in his play. Someone is getting a well coached football player. #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/4LAKiffriA— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 19, 2022
- Great stuff from Mike Vorel on why transfer LB Cam Bright chose Washington when we had an opportunity to play for Alabama and Auburn.
- A scouting report on Cade Otton, who projects as a day 2 NFL Draft pick.
- The coaches are hitting the road and visiting Washington high schools during the spring evaluation period:
Our coaches will be out in the STATE of WA tomorrow #LoyalToTheSoil pic.twitter.com/YEc6nayKnF— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 19, 2022
- An update on the most recent spring practice, which took place at Dempsey Indoor.
- I used to lie awake at night wondering what happened to John Donovan. I can now sleep easy:
John Donovan hired by the Packers as a senior analyst https://t.co/eadsEY76qj— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 18, 2022
- Joe Mathis is apparently playing football in Japan and still has some moves:
Fujitsu Frontiers DL & @UW_Football alum Jojo Mathis III with a side scissors rush.— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) April 18, 2022
Mathis does a great job pressing vertical off his jab foot, timing the punch & stepping through. What I love the most is how his numbers disappear as he reduces his hitting surface! #passrush pic.twitter.com/hBlWcXj2eI
- Congrats to Dwayne Washington on signing with the Saints!
#Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on a one-year contract! ➡️ https://t.co/yCJXaYsmPH pic.twitter.com/X4VpPtmWv1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022
- Not Washington related, but an interesting read nonetheless about the decline of Colorado football over the past 25 years. Hopefully there won’t be a UW iteration in this series anytime soon.
