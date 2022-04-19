 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Dots: DB Drafting

Plus an update on transfer LB Cam Bright

By Jeff Gorman

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

  • That’s a lot of DBs:

  • Kyler Gordon’s stock keeps rising and his play in the Cal game last season certainly didn’t hurt:

  • The coaches are hitting the road and visiting Washington high schools during the spring evaluation period:

  • I used to lie awake at night wondering what happened to John Donovan. I can now sleep easy:

  • Joe Mathis is apparently playing football in Japan and still has some moves:

  • Congrats to Dwayne Washington on signing with the Saints!

