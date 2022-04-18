Dots: Barrage Plays Re-Revisited

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Christian Caple (The Athletic) on WR Rome Odunze: “The re-recruitment of Rome Odunze: ‘The only thing you’re going to see is success’ “ “We’re trying to have at least 80 (catches),” he said. “At least up there in the Ks (1,000-plus) for yards. At least double-digit touchdowns. That’s what we’re going for. That’s the goal.”
- Dan Raley (Huskies on SI): “DeBoer’s Spring Mission: Put the Ball in Giles Jackson’s Hands as Much as Possible”
- Mike Vorel (Seattle Times): ”Kalen DeBoer says NIL money has changed recruiting landscape ‘a lot.’ Is that a good thing? And can UW compete?”
- Softball swept the Beavers at home over the weekend - with a 7-inning, 15 strikeout performance by Kelley Lynch in Fridays game. Saturday’s game ended in a walk-off sacrifice fly. Now I’m no lip reader, but I think I can tell what the lady Beaver behind home plate was saying. I think:
- ‼️— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 17, 2022
Madison Huskey's walk-off sac fly in the bottom of the 8th solidified No. 11 Washington's, 3-2, win over No. 21 Oregon State as the Huskies sweep the weekend series.#NCAASoftball x @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/ByLSExNZHR
- ICYMI: “[Brian] Fay Runs 13:16 5k To Go To No. 6 In NCAA History” “A thrilling final lap rocket charge from Fay closed a seemingly insurmountable gap of thirty-plus yards and ended with him crossing the line in one of the fastest times in NCAA history, 13:16.5” (GoHuskies.com) — WATCH THE VIDEO, folks. Wow:
️ Here it is! @FloTrack brings you the last 60 seconds of Brian Fay's record 5k run and massive comeback— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) April 15, 2022
Watch, retweet, bookmark forever: https://t.co/xOJYDdbGfr#GoHuskies
— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) April 18, 2022
Vanessa has joined UW Hall of Famer Kristina Kraszewski atop the Washington career wins list #111#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/5oygbP5ypm
- Beach volleyball: “Huskies Beat Ducks In Semis, Hawaii Takes Alki Title”
- UW baseball swept by Ducks at home
Congrats to UW's RJ Manke, one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 @BenHoganAward!— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) April 15, 2022
Release: https://t.co/YygD0pmMT1#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/6huBzAkqfj
Go Dawgs!!
