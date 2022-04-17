Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Continue To Host Some Top Prospects On Unofficial Visits

Happy Easter Sunday Husky fans. I hope you are all enjoying the day with loved ones. The Husky coaches continue to get some of their top targets on campus this spring to check out the facilities, campus, and practice. Here is a look at some of the prospects who were on campus this last week:

4 star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner from Spanaway Lake HS, WA was on campus to check our practice and get to know the new coaching staff better. Rated as the 118th best prospect in the 2023 class and 14th best cornerback in the country, Wagoner is huge recruiting target for the Huskies. The dawgs are battling Oregon, Miami, Cal, Penn State, and Texas to try and keep Wagoner home. Cornerbacks Coach “Juice” Brown has been putting a lot of work into building a relationship with Wagoner and continuing the tradition of elite defensive backs at UW. There is a long ways to go in his recruitment, but UW will be a factor until he makes his decision.

3 star defensive end Jaeden Moore from Central Valley Christian HS, CA was another player who made the trek up to Montlake. Rated as the 33th best edge player and 33rd best prospect in California, Moore is a prototypical defensive end with good size already (6’4” and around 230 pounds). The Huskies would really like to land a player like Moore to bolster their defensive end position (especially with the likely loss of ZTF to the NFL). Last season he accounted for 155 tackles, 30 for a loss and 17.5 sacks. Getting him on campus was a major boost to their chances of landing him, and he is a player to watch in the coming months.

3 star tight end Spencer Shannon from Mater Dei HS, CA is another California recruit that made his way up to Husky stadium. The 6’7” and 240 pound tight end, who is rated as the 21st best tight end in the country spent a few days in Seattle and check out campus and practice. The Huskies are in the market for at least 1 tight end in the 2023 class and Shannon is a prospect whose stock has rose this spring. Shannon holds offers currently from UCLA, Tennessee, Cal and UW.

4 star inside linebacker Leviticus Su’a, who is also from Mater Dei HS, CA also made a trek to the Northwest to check out a few schools including UW. 247sports has Su’a rated as the 14th best linebacker and 177th best player in the 2023 class. The Husky coaches are trying to add at least 2 linebackers to the 2023 class and Su’a is a prototypical thumper on the inside. Last season playing for a loaded Mater Dei team, Su’a accounted for 71 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. Right now Su’a holds offers from Stanford, Texas, Oregon, Miami, Michigan and UW (with the edge heading towards the Cardinal right now).

Next weekend should have another large contingent on campus (for an open practice, but the largest group of visitors will likely be for the spring game). That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.