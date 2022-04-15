If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Fan Nation profiles New Mexico transfer running back Aaron Dumas, who says the Fresno State coaches knew he wanted to go with them the first time around.

Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times talked to Dumas, as well as Arizona State transfer WR Lonyatta Alexander:

Aaron Dumas wanted to commit to Kalen DeBoer out of HS, but Fresno State ran out of scholarships.



Lonyatta Alexander Jr. realized during a road game in Husky Stadium that he needed to come home.



Despite taking different paths to UW, both intend to excel: https://t.co/SlYb1C2gCM — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 14, 2022

Running Backs coach Lee Marks has only two healthy scholarship backs at the moment, but there is clearly an emphasis the all-purpose back in this offense. Marks calls it the “Marshall Faulk style complete running back.”

Husky wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard talks about his guys, and we find out he burns more calories than most coaches out there.

Sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell:

Former UW DB Kyler Gordon will attend the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. Trent McDuffie will not. https://t.co/iLQcEGgXMD — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 14, 2022

Softball

Junior Jadelyn Allchin connected with an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fifth inning for her third home run of the year, giving UW a 4-3 lead. Plain retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced, and recorded her first win since March 12 against Colorado State

No. 11 @UWSoftball got the upper hand against Oregon State and its ace Mariah Mazon on Thursday night, launching two home runs in a 2-1 win at Husky Softball Stadium for its first Pac-12 home win of the season.https://t.co/h3wSTQMLBY — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) April 15, 2022

Early dinger for UW:

Kinsey Fiedler with her eighth home run of the season to put the Huskies on top!



3 1

Pac-12 Networks

https://t.co/ddg2qAeWAd#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/iFGASgedys — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 15, 2022

Baseball

UW falls to (16-16, 6-10 Pac-12):

Oregon's four-run first inning was too much for @UW_Baseball to overcome Thursday night in Game 1 of the series | via @eviesmason https://t.co/haqbBr2prp — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 15, 2022

Men’s Hoops

Garfield 4-star signed officially:

Brown Jr. hitting threes now?

Washington Husky guard Terrell Brown Jr. canned 8 of 13 shots, including 2 of 3 from deep for a game-high 23 points in his second outing at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Also had 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 0 turnovers in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/hVFI0xIOR6 — Percy Allen (@percyallen) April 15, 2022

Men’s Tennis

UW owns a record of 15-8 and 2-4 in conference this year:

Don't miss your last chance to catch the Dawgs at home this weekend!



Friday Arizona State @ 3pm

Sunday Arizona @ 12pm



Preview >> https://t.co/cqznj2EEP1#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/SkOKAfPAoc — Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 14, 2022

Fifth year player Jack Davis has 17 overall singles wins for the season, and he’ll have a chance to tie his freshman year singles total this weekend:

Jack Davis, who has been with @UW_MTennis since 2017, heads into his final collegiate matches as the team takes on the Arizona schools | @TKadian21 https://t.co/96CEjVoXRP — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 14, 2022

Track and Field

Congratulations to Rosalie Fish on being one of only 58 national awardees of the prestigious Truman Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes aspiring leaders driven to make change at the systems level:

When President @amcauce makes a surprise visit, you know she's got Big News❗️



Our own Rosalie Fish has earned one of the most prestigious scholarships in the nation for public service. She is now a Truman Scholar!



>> https://t.co/9gqTY6SdYD#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/WoEjYpdMMz — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) April 14, 2022

Beach Volleyball

Begins 10am Saturday for Huskies as they take on Portland:

Who's ready for a beach day?! ️



Head out to Alki this weekend to cheer on @UW_BeachVB at the Husky Invitational!#GoHuskies x #GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/awpWtHYXcA — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 14, 2022

Retro Dot

