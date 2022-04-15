 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Transfer RB Aaron Dumas finally makes connection with Kalen Deboer’s staff

New Mexico transfer on his running style: “I like to hit the hole.”

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times talked to Dumas, as well as Arizona State transfer WR Lonyatta Alexander:

Running Backs coach Lee Marks has only two healthy scholarship backs at the moment, but there is clearly an emphasis the all-purpose back in this offense. Marks calls it the “Marshall Faulk style complete running back.”

Husky wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard talks about his guys, and we find out he burns more calories than most coaches out there.

Sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell:

Softball

Junior Jadelyn Allchin connected with an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fifth inning for her third home run of the year, giving UW a 4-3 lead. Plain retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced, and recorded her first win since March 12 against Colorado State

Early dinger for UW:

Baseball

UW falls to (16-16, 6-10 Pac-12):

Men’s Hoops

Garfield 4-star signed officially:

Brown Jr. hitting threes now?

Men’s Tennis

UW owns a record of 15-8 and 2-4 in conference this year:

Fifth year player Jack Davis has 17 overall singles wins for the season, and he’ll have a chance to tie his freshman year singles total this weekend:

Track and Field

Congratulations to Rosalie Fish on being one of only 58 national awardees of the prestigious Truman Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes aspiring leaders driven to make change at the systems level:

Beach Volleyball

Begins 10am Saturday for Huskies as they take on Portland:

Retro Dot

