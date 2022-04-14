 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Peihopa on the Horizon

Husky spring football practices continued while the basketball team continues to try to add through the portal

By Max Vrooman

Washington Spring Game Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

  • Washington got a visit last weekend from Fardaws Aimaq and have now made his cut list of 5 schools. Texas Tech seems like the biggest competition with Gonzaga looming if Drew Timme does choose to leave for the draft rather than coming back to school.
  • Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas both had their seasons ended last night when the Spurs and Hornets respectively lost in the 9/10 play-in games for each conference. Murray got in early foul trouble and ended up with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists but on just 5/19 shooting. IT played only 6 minutes off the bench and scored 3 points with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. He was a +0 in plus/minus which was the highest on the team as Charlotte lost by 29 points.

Softball Dots

