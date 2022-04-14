Dots: Peihopa on the Horizon

Football Dots
- Christian Caple profiled DL Kuao Peihopa who is hoping for a breakout redshirt freshman season and is going to try to “tear his team’s face off”. Me like.
- Mike Vorel wrote about the starving board which is a new motivational device from the strength and conditioning team taking into account every aspect of off the field performance.
- Dawgman put out their latest podcast talking about the most recent practice yesterday as well as some basketball transfer recruiting notes.
Basketball Dots
- Washington got a visit last weekend from Fardaws Aimaq and have now made his cut list of 5 schools. Texas Tech seems like the biggest competition with Gonzaga looming if Drew Timme does choose to leave for the draft rather than coming back to school.
Fardaws Aimaq, the top center available in the NCAA transfer portal, tells ESPN he's narrowed his college options to five:— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2022
Washington
Iowa
Gonzaga
Texas Tech
Texas
Testing the NBA draft waters as well. pic.twitter.com/wupG8CtwfU
Has new UW guard Noah Williams as the 41st ranked overall transfer. Husky big man transfer targets Fardaws Aimaq (9th) and Franck Kepnang (66th) also on the list. https://t.co/nyj2zYUPzc— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) April 14, 2022
- Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas both had their seasons ended last night when the Spurs and Hornets respectively lost in the 9/10 play-in games for each conference. Murray got in early foul trouble and ended up with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists but on just 5/19 shooting. IT played only 6 minutes off the bench and scored 3 points with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. He was a +0 in plus/minus which was the highest on the team as Charlotte lost by 29 points.
HUSKY HISTORY: Apr. 13, 2017 -⁰After receiving the Wooden Award and Naismith Player of the Year honors, @kelseyplum10 is drafted Number 1 overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft ☝️— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) April 14, 2022
#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/yjYv3ugwib
Softball Dots
#Pac12SB coming in hot pic.twitter.com/gVAKUUfQyF— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 13, 2022
Kins is crushing it @kinsey_fiedler wrote her name into the record book when she became the sixth Husky in program history to record three doubles in a game at Arizona!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/zYIMBIzAXf— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 12, 2022
