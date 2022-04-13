Wednesday Dots: Sirmons on the Mont(lake)

Wake up (Wake up

Camden Sirmon came to Seattle as a QB but has moved to RB under the new coaching staff. Somehow, that unique position change might not be the most interesting thing about Sirmon, who is in the middle of a long line of family members to play football or other sports at UW. Mike Vorel profiled Camden and his extended family at UW, which included this gem: “There’s going to be a javelin thrower coming from Walla Walla next year. His name is Dash.”

Further down the Pac-12 road, The Athletic’s Antonio Morales put together a comprehensive profile of UCLA’s slide into mediocrity. The Bruins were a true national power from the late-’70s to early-’90s. More recently, they have been grasping at straws to get back to bowl eligibility. Morales explores what it would take to regain past glory.

Brad Crawford from 247’s national desk put together a list of 22 rising stars across college football for the 2022 season. While some UW fans would say that ZTF doesn’t belong on the list because he already broke out in 2020, I’m sure the rest of Dawgs don’t mind a bit of national spotlight.

UW men’s tennis has a true star player in Clement Chidekh. The Lyon, France native is up to #6 in the individual national rankings and he won his third Pac-12 player of the week award.

The UW women and Camille Boyd both earned a second-place finish at the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational at cold and windy Chambers Bay. Four Huskies finished in the top 15!



The UW women and Camille Boyd both earned a second-place finish at the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational at cold and windy Chambers Bay. Four Huskies finished in the top 15!

Time to give back‼️



Time to give back‼️

The offensive line kicked off our first community service project #OneSeattle

"Just getting stronger, faster, trying to stay in shape."



"Just getting stronger, faster, trying to stay in shape."

️: @joe_tryon