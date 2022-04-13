 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Sirmons on the Mont(lake)

Camden the latest branch on the family tree

By andrewberg7

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington

  • Camden Sirmon came to Seattle as a QB but has moved to RB under the new coaching staff. Somehow, that unique position change might not be the most interesting thing about Sirmon, who is in the middle of a long line of family members to play football or other sports at UW. Mike Vorel profiled Camden and his extended family at UW, which included this gem: “There’s going to be a javelin thrower coming from Walla Walla next year. His name is Dash.”

  • Brad Crawford from 247’s national desk put together a list of 22 rising stars across college football for the 2022 season. While some UW fans would say that ZTF doesn’t belong on the list because he already broke out in 2020, I’m sure the rest of Dawgs don’t mind a bit of national spotlight.

  • UW men’s tennis has a true star player in Clement Chidekh. The Lyon, France native is up to #6 in the individual national rankings and he won his third Pac-12 player of the week award.

  • Rest in Peace, Gilbert Gottfried, teller of the greatest and NSFW-est Aristocrats joke:

