Tuesday Dots

It’s Tuesday. It’s Dots.
- Speaking of tight ends, Hear from TE Coach Nick Sheridan while he’s mic’d up at practice:
So @NickSheridanUW definitely brings the energy #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/2NfPiG9UQa— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 12, 2022
- Alphonso Tuputala, who has been running with the first team defense, reflects on his 2021 achilles injury.
- Tuli Letuligasenoa is getting a fresh start with new coach Inoke Breckterfield
- Nick Harris is ready to take the next step and have a big 2022 for the Cleveland Browns.
- Trent McDuffie could be a day one starter for New England, writes Pats Pulpit
- Matisse Thybulle is making headlines for his vaccination status, which is going to keep him out of the 76ers playoff game at Toronto.
- Dylan Morris —> Giles Jackson. TD Washington!
sheeeeeesh @D_Morris5 ➡️ @gilesjackson05 #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/N4iJrn8yMX— Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 11, 2022
