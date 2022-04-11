Week of 4/11 Open Thread

Welcome to the UWDP weekly out of bounds thread for those that want to tell the stick to sports stuff to stick it somewhere else. For more information about this please go back and read my update on site guidelines.

We will not be moderating comments on the basis of relevance to sports on this thread. However, you are still beholden to normal SB Nation community guidelines. No personal attacks. No discrimination. No harassment. No misinformation/disinformation. Just generally don’t be a jerk and you’ll be okay.

If you’re going to post a Youtube link please put some kind of heading or caption to let people know what they’re clicking on before they do so. Thanks.

For those in search of last(ish) week’s thread.