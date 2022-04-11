Dots: Fence, Under Construction

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Percy Allen of the Seattle Times: “Garfield High guard Koren Johnson, the state’s top player this year, makes it official, signs with UW Husky men“ “The four-star prospect, who is ranked No. 1 in the state by 247Sports.com, joins four-star forward Tyler Linhardt, who is ranked No. 2 in the state and signed last November with Washington.”
Koren Johnson's signing gives the Washington men’s basketball team the state’s two highest ranked recruits for the first time in at least two decades. https://t.co/NCA3l04ghG— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 11, 2022
“Might be the conferences first 7 figure endorser.” I’ve heard rumors of a package between 1.2 and 1.5 million for him. Nothing confirmed but the numbers being tossed around are wild. May as well get it while you can! https://t.co/JAHA46WlqS— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) April 10, 2022
meanwhile on montlake https://t.co/GXYswagfC1 pic.twitter.com/E3sXmxGGuc— Wilbur (@wilburhookshand) April 10, 2022
- Dan Raley rates Alphonzo Tuputala, Nate Kalepo, Kuao Peihopa as “3 Huskies Poised to Become Starters Who Haven’t Been”
- ICYMI Christian Caple: ”Washington spring football notes: Co-coordinators, a safety getting noticed, new RBs and more”
- I don’t know why I keep checking Jen Cohen’s twitter - her last tweet was from June 2018.
The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/zUIoVoejSR— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 10, 2022
- Women’s tennis: “Short-Handed Huskies Fight No. 9 Cal To The Wire”
Absolute gut-wrencher but amazing fight from the Dawgs today without their 2-3 singles starters against a Top-10 opponent.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/UbU7SYW4V3— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) April 9, 2022
Tough one for the Dawgs today as Cal completes the comeback with wins at the 3-6 singles spots.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/nzEolSzYas— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) April 9, 2022
- This wasn’t a great weekend for any Huskies battling the Cal Bears:
Falling by nine runs Sunday afternoon, @UW_Baseball drops the weekend's series against Cal | via @EthanArles https://t.co/wEfM3axlRm— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) April 11, 2022
- “The No. 6-ranked Washington men’s golf team closes out the regular season Monday through Wednesday at the 75th annual Western Intercollegiate, at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.”
Another good day to be a Husky!— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) April 10, 2022
Now off to @PasatiempoGolf for The Western Intercollegiate#GoHuskies#westernintercollegiate pic.twitter.com/DAz52saweM
- Next week, ALKI BEACH. Be there:
In the night's final match, the Dawgs came up just short against ASU, winning on courts 1 and 2 but dropping three setters on 3 and 4— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) April 11, 2022
Next week --> Alki Beach! #GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/55plG15rrf
The UW men's rowing team added four more race victories on Sunday to wrap up a 12-for-12 weekend in the Bay Area.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) April 10, 2022
Full recap: https://t.co/wM5zbW0Mez#RowingU x #BoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/dm4Mii66FU
The Washington women won their varsity eight race over WSU, USC and Alabama, and finished second in two other events vs. those same programs at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) April 11, 2022
Recap: https://t.co/TUszNqHjBT#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/fMdHvezFRH
Go Dawgs!!
Loading comments...