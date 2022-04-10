Recruiting Roundup: Several Unofficial Visitors Make Their Way To Campus

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches continue to work hard recruiting the 2023 class this spring. This last week the a Husky coaches were able to get several priority recruits onto campus to check out practice. Here is a look at some notable names that made their way there:

4 star edge prospect Blake Purchase from Cherry Creek HS, CO was able to head up to Seattle. Rated by 247sports as the 104th best recruit in the country and 10th best edge in the 2023 class, Purchase is a priority recruit for the Husky coaches. Listed at 6’3” and around 210 pounds, Purchase has good length for the position and he already holds offers from USC, Oregon, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. With the Huskies likely losing ZTF after this season they will need to find some more edge players to fill his void and Purchase would be a great pickup for the Husky coaching staff.

Also making his way over to campus was 4 star quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Lincoln HS, WA is another priority recruit for the Husky coaches. Rated by 247sports as the 12th best quarterback in the country, the Huskies really need to land a high level quarterback in the 2023 class after not landing one in the 2022 class. When you watch him throw the ball you can see how good of a distributor of the football that he is, and that is a key to Kalen Deboer’s and Offense coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense. The Huskies are one of the teams at the front of his recruitment but they are battling Arkansas right now to try and land him.

Also from in-state the Huskies were able to get 5 star defensive edge Jayden Wayne from Lincoln HS, WA to campus. Listed at 6’5” and around 245 pounds Wayne has excellent size for a defensive end or edge spot, and he is one of the more highly recruited players in the country right now. UW is hoping they can beat out schools like Miami, LSU, Alabama, and Oregon for his commitment. The Husky program has had trouble recently in their efforts to keep the top prospect home, and Wayne’s recruitment will be another key in state battle that the Husky coaches need to win. If the Huskies could keep Wayne in-state they would send a message to the rest of the country that they are building a fence in-state.

Husky coaches will continue to use spring practice as a way to get recruits to check out Husky Stadium and watch the Husky coaches on the field.