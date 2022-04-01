If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Dominique Hampton spoke to the media after practice Thursday. Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times features Hampton in his Husky Notebook.

Christian Caple from The Athletic also with a story on Hampton:

"I’m still not playing? Something’s not going right, because they’re trying to play the best players. So something’s not going right. I have to put in work.”



Dominique Hampton discusses his growth, plus other thoughts from UW's spring opener.https://t.co/brWzKFlbyQ — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) March 31, 2022

Still a lot of talent to be plucked from the transfer portal:

College football transfer portal rankings: Ochaun Mathis, Tyler Steen among best available https://t.co/FgG1t2jutU via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) March 31, 2022

Everyone loves a new OC. (Until the first 3 and out):

Men’s Hoops

Great UW guards, in Brady Bunch format:

Washington point guards pic.twitter.com/53YBjAyJEx — College Basketball Classics (@ClassicsCBB) April 1, 2022

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has a field of 64 players. Each must be a senior in good academic and athletic department standing:

Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. has accepted a Portsmouth Invitational Tournament invite, he tells me.



Crafty 6’3” guard who has led both the WAC and Pac-12 in scoring w/ a keen sense of manipulating defenses, getting to his spots, and attacking the paint. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 1, 2022

Softball

Sammy Reynolds back in the lineup this weekend:

Reynolds has been cleared to play this weekend. Reynolds, Fiedler, Madison Huskey will likely be UW’s starting outfield from now on. https://t.co/3qQZwMiPjG — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) April 1, 2022

Gymnastics

“When it’s that close and it’s such a nail-biter and it came down to their last floor routine, we went through all the emotions,” Coach Jen Llewellyn said after being edged out by Michigan St and Alabama.

The @UWGymnastics season came to an end Thursday in the NCAA Regionals, but first-year head coach Jen Llewellyn was nothing short of happy with her first year on Montlake.



“It surpassed all my expectations to be completely honest."



via @edwardsanthonybhttps://t.co/iPCADNYTSy — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 31, 2022

Mighty are the Women

Capping off #WomensHistoryMonth by giving a shoutout to all of the powerful Women of Washington.



Our women's programs had incredible accomplishments this (and every) month, and we are so proud of and inspired by them.#GoHuskies x @CarterSubaru pic.twitter.com/A2uztuil9Q — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 1, 2022

Listen to Jen Cohen & Chris Petersen on the Women Leaders Podcast:

Only 15% of Athletic Directors at DI institutions are women, with that number being even lower (~8%) at Power 5 schools.



We want to take a moment as we close out #WomensHistoryMonth to recognize Director of Athletics Jen Cohen for helping break the glass ceiling.#GoHuskies — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) April 1, 2022

Retro Dot

.