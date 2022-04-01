 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Dominique Hampton ready to roll at “Husky” position

When the physical DB was benched for a taunting penalty in 2021, he worked even harder

By John Sayler

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Christian Caple from The Athletic also with a story on Hampton:

Still a lot of talent to be plucked from the transfer portal:

Everyone loves a new OC. (Until the first 3 and out):

Men’s Hoops

Great UW guards, in Brady Bunch format:

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has a field of 64 players. Each must be a senior in good academic and athletic department standing:

Softball

Sammy Reynolds back in the lineup this weekend:

Gymnastics

“When it’s that close and it’s such a nail-biter and it came down to their last floor routine, we went through all the emotions,” Coach Jen Llewellyn said after being edged out by Michigan St and Alabama.

Mighty are the Women

Listen to Jen Cohen & Chris Petersen on the Women Leaders Podcast:

Retro Dot

