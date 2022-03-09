Wednesday Dots: Wedded Blitz

On the first part of the journey

I was looking at all the life

There were plants and birds and rocks and Dots

There was sand and hills and rings

Husky Men’s Basketball has pleasantly surprised in conference season this year, and they have a chance to solidify that improvement in the Pac-12 Tournament, starting today. Improved play from Nate Roberts on the interior has paired well with Terrell Brown’s offensive creation off the dribble. The Dawgs will look for their third win of the year against Utah today. A win would give Washington yet another chance to break through against the conference’s big three against USC in the quarterfinals (UCLA and Arizona being the other big two).

Speaking of Huskies exceeding expectations, Brown was named first team All Pac-12 yesterday. Brown narrowly lost out to Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin in Player of the Year voting. It’s quite a rise for Brown, who was a role player on the Wildcats a year ago before joining the Dawgs in a featured role.

On the gridiron, Christian Caple found something other than Russell Wilson to cover today. He broke down second-year Huskies with a chance to take on a bigger role. Naturally, Sam Huard sits atop the list, though Caple has consistently written that he believes Michael Penix will get the first reps at QB this fall.

Dawgman has its preview of the interior offensive line up today. These positions looked like a big question mark until Henry Bainivalu announced his return. With an experienced guard back as an anchor, the likes of Corey Luciano and Nate Kalepo can play as much as they earn it.

Husky Softball played their home opener against an overmatched Robert Morris yesterday. The Dawgs won 11-0 with a ten-run rule conclusion after the fifth. Brooke Nelson pitched her first career complete game with six strikeouts.

Facing deficits four times Tuesday night, @UW_Baseball tied the game three different times before eventually winning in walk-off fashion in the 12th inning | via @EthanArles https://t.co/KQLtzsEM3V — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 9, 2022

Congratulations to Vita & Alexus Vea! pic.twitter.com/9p4WXgUW7W — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 9, 2022

Congrats on getting married, Benning and Victoria! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tclgM5UfU8 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 8, 2022