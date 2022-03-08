Terrell Brown Jr. Named 1st Team All-Conference

The Pac-12 today announced their All-Conference awards for the men’s basketball season and Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. was a member of the 1st team. Brown averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game on 45.5/19.2/76.4% FG/3pt/FT shooting. The points and steals totals led the conference and the second place finisher was more than 4 full points per game below Brown.

There had been a hope that Brown would be able to also win Pac-12 Player of the Year however unsurprisingly the award went to a member of #1 seed Arizona. Benedict Mathurin averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the conference winning Wildcats and took down the award. Mathurin is also projected as a likely lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

No other Husky players either won an award or were named to any of the other teams. The Pac-12 is one of the conferences that bizarrely puts out a 10-person 1st team and a 5-person 2nd team rather than a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. There should have been no doubt however that Brown would’ve also been on the 1st team even if it had just been 5 players. Emmitt Matthews Jr. would’ve been the only other potential selection finishing 19th in points per game (11.7) and 21st in rebounds per game (4.8). However, he was not one of the 21 players to make one of the teams or receive honorable mention.

Had Daejon Davis remained healthy throughout all of conference play it seemed he might be a candidate to make the Pac-12’s All-Defense team. However all 5 members came from either Arizona or UCLA and no one from the Huskies even made the honorable mention group. Davis finished barely behind Brown to be 2nd in the conference in steals per game but did so in almost 8 fewer minutes per game. The voters likely didn’t have access to this level of information but Washington gave up only 98.0 points per 100 possessions with Davis on the court and 111.1 points per 100 possessions when he wasn’t playing. His presence completely transformed UW’s defense.

There were no Husky candidates for the All-Freshman team. Jackson Grant was Washington’s highest rated recruit entering the year but saw limited backup minutes and then according to Coach Hopkins Grant lost 10-15 pounds after catching COVID in December and fell out of the rotation while he got back into playing shape. Samuel Ariyibi saw only garbage time action for the most part before suffering an injury at the beginning of conference play that knocked him out for the rest of the year.

No. 1 in the Pac-12 in points per game

No. 1 in the Pac-12 in steals per game

No. 4 in the Pac-12 in assists per game



That's first team all-conference material@TerrellNBrown x #TougherTogether https://t.co/U4ljSMXWw8 pic.twitter.com/YNIr3uFiav — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 8, 2022

ALL-PAC-12 FIRST TEAM

Terrell Brown Jr. - Washington

Tyger Campbell - UCLA

Jaime Jacquez Jr. - UCLA

Johnny Juzang - UCLA

Christian Koloko - Arizona

Benedict Mathurin - Arizona

Azuolas Tubelis - Arizona

Isaiah Mobley - USC

Drew Peterson - USC

Jabari Walker - Colorado

All-PAC-12 SECOND TEAM

Evan Battey - Colorado

Branden Carlson - Utah

Michael Flowers - Washington State

Jalen Graham - Arizona State

Will Richardson - Oregon

ALL-PAC-12 HONORABLE MENTION

Boogie Ellis - USC

Harrison Ingram - Stanford

Spencer Jones - Stanford

Andre Kelly - California

Jordan Shepherd - California

Dalen Terry - Arizona

PAC-12 ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Mouhamed Gueye - Washington State

Harrison Ingram - Stanford

KJ Simpson - Colorado

Lazar Stefanovic - Utah

Glenn Taylor Jr. - Oregon State

PAC-12 AWARD WINNERS

Player of the Year: Benedict Mathurin - Arizona

Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Koloko - Arizona

Most Improved Player of the Year: Christian Koloko - Arizona

Freshman of the Year: Harrison Ingram - Stanford

Sixth Man of the Year: Pelle Larsson - Arizona

Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd - Arizona