Dots: Opening Day

- Opening day for UW softball:
Happy home opening day, @UWSoftball!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) March 8, 2022
Can't wait to see you at Husky Softball Stadium #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/t9jm0HpybN
- Announced yesterday, Washington is moving two football games from Saturday to Friday night:
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Schedule Update— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 7, 2022
➡️ UW at UCLA, Friday, Sept. 30
➡️ OSU at UW, Friday, Nov. 4#BowDown #PurpleReign
- Mike Vorel’s story on UW’s first commit of the 2023 class, running back Tybo Rodgers.
- Trent McDuffie has a football obsession.
- Should Sam Adams play running back or defensive back for UW?
