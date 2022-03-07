Woof: Huskies Land A 2023 Running Back

Happy Monday night Husky fans. The Husky coaches got some really good news tonight when 3 star running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield HS, CA committed to UW. The Huskies were able to beat out UCLA, Utah and USC among 8 Pac-12 schools for his commitment. He becomes the first commitment in the class of 2023 for Washington and Coach DeBoer.

Rogers is a true home-run threat who rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns and over 600 yards receiving as a junior. The Huskies were looking at adding a versatile pass catching option out of the backfield to their running back room and Rogers is one of the best backs on the west coast.

Currently he’s rated as the 90th best running back in the country but that ranking is likely to improve this spring. He’s listed at around 5’11” and 190 pounds right now and he should be able to get up to 200 pounds when he hits campus. The Huskies will likely lose at least 1 running back after the 2022 season and adding a quality back was a priority for the staff.

Rogers is the first commit in the 2023 class and he has stated he will try and recruit other players to join him on Montlake.