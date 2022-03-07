Dots: How Long Will Dawgs Hang in Tourney?

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Hot off the press, “Ryan Grubb is ‘crazy fired up’ to prove himself as the highest level: ‘We want to create stress for defenses in every way’” from Christian Caple.
- With the Pac-12 tournament tip off Wednesday, Percy Allen’s “Analysis: Three impressions on UW Husky men as they head into Pac-12 tournament” states “After winning 3 of its last 4 games, UW is riding a lot of momentum into Las Vegas and no one is hotter than redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts, who has tallied double doubles in his past two outings.”
Bracket Reveal— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 6, 2022
The field for the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is set! See you next week at @TMobileArena!
» https://t.co/1WwlebsDtU
» https://t.co/3EUlu0GpyB#Pac12MBB | #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/i2OUFcmRFe
KenPom win probabilities for the Pac-12 tournament. https://t.co/9SPhLO3q4i— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) March 6, 2022
- In softball the Husky bats came back to life this weekend, outscoring opponents 48 - 13 and notching four wins to one extra-inning loss at the UNLV tournament.
Washington Run Rules New Mexico State Behind Kelley Lynch's First Career Shutout— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 6, 2022
>> https://t.co/oEQOVdiM7n#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/mahfsQkGAq
- Dawgman has stats and videos of Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon in their Combine drills yesterday.
Pac-12 Cornerback 40 Times at 2022 NFL Combine— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) March 6, 2022
4.42—Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
4.44—Trent McDuffie, UW
4.48—Chase Lucas, ASU
4.48—Chris Steele, USC
4.51—Jack Jones, ASU
4.51—Jaylen Watson, WSU
4.52—Kyler Gordon, UW
4.57—Mykael Wright, Oregon
Drills Trackerhttps://t.co/i505kv2jOM
- Very happy that Vorel is spelling EDGE properly with all caps:
UCLA transfer EDGE Mitchell Agude visited UW this weekend https://t.co/rK38IAQAsR— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 7, 2022
Huskies Get Pac-12 Opening Road Win Over Ducks— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) March 6, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/uBXxa57zqi#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/kYMAZPf5PL
- In baseball, “UW splits doubleheader with Yale” (Evie Mason, UW Daily) on Saturday, and split the 4-game weekend series.
- Husky Gymnastics won this season’s first home tri-meet against Stanford and Utah State on Sunday.
Kennedi Davis tying her CAREER HIGH on beam with a 9.900— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 6, 2022
https://t.co/fPiq9G7nlt
https://t.co/7m4qlmA3Oa #MontlakeMagic #Great48 #GritBeforeGlory #GymDawgs pic.twitter.com/1fQLs2cxSM
The Washington women’s rowing team opened its 2022 season Sunday by splitting four races vs. USC at Lake Las Vegas.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) March 6, 2022
Recap, with results and lineups: https://t.co/FOmzzNGv9G#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/ZNkwCFplEY

