Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Few Visitors & Extend Some New Offers

Happy Sunday Husky fans. This last week was a busy week on the recruiting trail. Not only were some new offers extended but the Huskies were also able to get some key recruits on campus for an unofficial visit and there was 1 official visit.

On the official visit front, the Huskies hosted a transfer portal player this weekend. Outside linebacker/defensive end Mitchell Agude who is in the portal after player a couple seasons down in Westwood. Listed at 6’4” and around 245 pounds the Huskies are in contention to land Agude, who is also considering Miami, Tennessee, and Oregon. Last season he accounted for 54 tackles and 6 1⁄ 2 tackles for a loss. The Huskies could use another defensive end to help get pressure and disrupt the line of scrimmage. It sounds like Agude will likely make his decision after a few of his visits are completed (the Huskies got his first official visit).

4 star defensive back Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS, WA headed over to Husky stadium this last week. Rated as the 105th player and 13th best cornerback in the 2023 Presley is an important in-state recruit that the Huskies would love to reel in. Landing Presley will be no easy task as he holds offers from around the country including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, and Oregon. Coach Deboer and his staff have some ground to make up in the recruitment for Presley, but the good news is the Huskies have a while until he plans on making a decision (likely close to signing day). When you watch his film you can see Presley plays with an edge and landing him would help continue the tradition of the Huskies having wire defensive backs.

Bringing the Family to UW March 1st #DawgsUp ☔️ pic.twitter.com/0XIfORKIuz — Caleb Presley ⁵ ✌ (@CalebPresley5) February 25, 2022

Also on campus was 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA. Rated as the 23rd best player in the country for the 2024 class (per 247sports), Brown is a big-time prospect locally who they Huskies would love to add to their roster. Brown already holds offers from the likes of Alabama, USC, and Texas (as well as UW). The Huskies will need to have a good season and continue to aggressively recruit Brown as he will only continue to accumulate offers from around the country (the good news is that he grew up a Husky fan).

In other recruiting news there was a couple of new offers that went out. Here are a few of the notable offers that were extended:

3 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA was offered by the Husky staff after making his way onto campus. Listed at 6’2” and around 170 pounds, Lyons looks like an under the radar wide receiver who could really see his recruitment blow up. Last season he had 31 catches for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns. 247sports has him rated as the 171st best wideout in the 2023 class, and he holds offers from Arizona, ASU, and Oregon State. The Huskies look like the early favorite for Lyons and he is a player Husky fans should keep an eye on.

The Husky coaches also extended an offer to Riley Van Poppel, a 3 star defensive lineman out of Argyle HS, TX. Van Poppel has good a good frame for a defensive lineman 6’5” with the ability to likely grow into an interior defensive lineman. The Huskies will likely try and get Van Poppel on campus this spring, and they will need to out-recruit Cal, Nebraska, and TCU to land Van Poppel.

The Husky coaches are continuing to cast a wide net in their recruiting efforts and so far 123 offers have been extended in the 2023 class (which is higher than we have seen over the last several years).

That is all for now