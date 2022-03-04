If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Dan Raley from SI/Fan Nation continues his look at the UW roster, this time profiling walk-on CB Mishael Powell, who is no longer a walk-on.

Kalen Deboer has added a grad assistant to the staff in the form of former Oregon DB Eric Amoako.

Bleacher Report highlights 10 QBs with great outlooks for a turnaround season, and Michael Penix, Jr makes the list.

McDuffie and Gordon will show their stuff on Sunday at the NFL Combine:

The NFL’s Highest Graded Prospects from the Pac-12:



1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (Ore) - 6.72

2. Trent McDuffie (UW) - 6.70

3. Kyler Gordon (UW) - 6.41

4. Devin Lloyd (Utah) - 6.38

5. Drake London (USC) - 6.34

6. Cade Otton (UW) - 6.33 — WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) March 4, 2022

Men’s Hoops

At the start of the 2nd half, the Huskies (15-14, 10-9) blitzed the Ducks (18-12, 11-8) going on a 13-2 run to force Oregon to call an early timeout. UW didn’t stop there, stretching the lead to as many as 23.

Establishing offense late in the first half, @UW_MBB maintains through the break for a 11-point win against Oregon | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/HjRuMhbj32 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 4, 2022

With Oregon in foul trouble and desperate to get the ball via their full-court pressure, UW shot 19 free throws in the second half, making 14 of them.

Huskies shoot 54% in the second half.

FINAL STATS: Led by the 25 each of Terrell Brown, Jr. and Emmitt Matthews, as well as 18 and 16 from Nate Roberts, @UW_MBB breaks a six-game losing streak to Oregon, wins 78-67. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/7ezz57xqtK — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 4, 2022

Why does the PNW own the Ducks?

Thursday night’s halftime show:

RT IF YOU LOVE CHRISTIAN & SCOOBY pic.twitter.com/06e8QIG9B7 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 4, 2022

Men’s Tennis

The Huskies are traveling to Eugene with one of their most complete teams. The No. 1 singles player in the nation, junior Clement Chidekh, has been nearly flawless this season, and Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko are also ranked No. 36 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Coming off a successful nonconference schedule, @UW_MTennis gears up for Pac-12 play, with its conference-opener against Oregon this weekend | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/LACvpeWQau — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 3, 2022

Softball

During its first nine games, Washington struck out 39 times. In the six games since, UW has struck out on 50 occasions.

After scoring 83 runs in its first nine games, @UWSoftball has scored just eight runs in the past six games, being shut out three times in a 2-4 stretch | via @edwardsanthonybhttps://t.co/BAkLSZCy6c — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 3, 2022

Baseball

First homestand of the season, with a doubleheader on Saturday:

FOUR GAME SERIES!



With just one series under their belt, Yale brings their 1-2 record into Husky Ballpark this weekend. Waiting through the gates, a fierce pack of dawgs, eager to build on their 5-3 record! #DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/uYblRl0nK6 — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 2, 2022

Retro Dot

The Chris Welp (RIP) and Detlef Schrempf days were good ones:

.