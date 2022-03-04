 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Huskies use mid-game surge to take down Ducks

UW now 10-9 in conference play

By John Sayler
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Football

McDuffie and Gordon will show their stuff on Sunday at the NFL Combine:

Men’s Hoops

At the start of the 2nd half, the Huskies (15-14, 10-9) blitzed the Ducks (18-12, 11-8) going on a 13-2 run to force Oregon to call an early timeout. UW didn’t stop there, stretching the lead to as many as 23.

With Oregon in foul trouble and desperate to get the ball via their full-court pressure, UW shot 19 free throws in the second half, making 14 of them.

Huskies shoot 54% in the second half.

Why does the PNW own the Ducks?

Thursday night’s halftime show:

Men’s Tennis

The Huskies are traveling to Eugene with one of their most complete teams. The No. 1 singles player in the nation, junior Clement Chidekh, has been nearly flawless this season, and Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko are also ranked No. 36 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Softball

During its first nine games, Washington struck out 39 times. In the six games since, UW has struck out on 50 occasions.

Baseball

First homestand of the season, with a doubleheader on Saturday:

Retro Dot

The Chris Welp (RIP) and Detlef Schrempf days were good ones:

