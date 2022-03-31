Dots: Spring, Springs

Happy Thursday, would ya like some dots? Cuz we got dots:
- Christian Caple with his observations from the first spring practice, including Dom Hampton’s insights.
- The running back room may have a lot of guys, but the new coaching staff want to see more from them.
- During Sami Reynolds’ concussion-induced absence on the diamond, true freshman (and former blue chip recruit) Kinsey Fiedler has stepped up.
- Husky Open regatta is this weekend on the Montlake Cut.
ZTF said yesterday that while he was listed at 280 pounds in 2020, he sat right around 270 throughout the season.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 31, 2022
"I had one day where I weighed in at 278 so they put me at 280," he said with a laugh.
Close enough, I guess.
Lots of new faces on the field for @UW_Football’s first practice of the spring.— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 30, 2022
Head coach Kalen DeBoer, WR Lonyatta Alexander (4), DB Jordan Perryman (1), and QB Michael Penix Jr. (9) pictured in their first practice at Washington.
: @marksummer_ pic.twitter.com/vkGsa485tP
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...