All We Hear is Purple: Spring Break, Woo!

Good morning or afternoon or whatever, and welcome back to AWHiP, episode number something. This podcast brought to you by Managing Editor Max going “Hey you guys gonna do a podcast on account of it’s spring practice and you haven’t done sh*t in two months?” to which Andrew and Gabey responded “lol oh yeah that exists.”

Anyway, today we talked about spring practice stuff, such as:

Offensive line fun times

Running back fun times

Quarterback fun times

Defensive line fun times

Kalen DeBoer knowing what we want to hear, and then saying it

Like “haha what idiot would just run the inside zone all day?”

Wanting more than anything for the former-boxing-champion-slash-offensive-lineman-MJ Ale-to-defensive line transition to work out

All those new S&C player weights, complete with everyone’s favorite new coaching staff cliché, “guys are working harder than ever” and “the new staff just have a new energy”

Chuck Klosterman’s book, The 90s

The joy of letting your brain forget stuff that doesn’t matter, like sports and any franchise Disney has blown to smithereens the last five years

Rhys Darby, who is maybe perfect? Maybe?

Rhys Darby as a pirate, which is awesome.

Oh and taking it seriously when Cade Otton says Mishael Powell is good

The absurd frequency with which Gabey’s stomach revolts and chunders everywhere

Apologizing for making you listen to us talking about barfing

Enjoy (or don’t, who am I to tell you how to feel about a podcast that at least 1⁄ 2 of the hosts forgot existed for like five weeks)!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.