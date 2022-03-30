Wednesday Dots: Talkin’ Bout Spring Practice

Oye como va
- While many prognosticators have given Michael Penix, Jr. the inside edge in UW’s QB competition, Kalen DeBoer described it as three QBs starting on equal footing at the outset of spring practice. Sam Huard and Dylan Morris will have the opportunity to once again earn the starting spot that each held at one point last year. Whether all three stay at UW into the fall remains an open question.
- On the other side of the ball, Mike Vorel wrote about the changing of the defensive guard. As long as Jimmy Lake was at UW, the Huskies were known as DBU. The cavalcade of star defensive backs, including Taylor Rapp, Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson, Marcus Peters, Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Byron Murphy, Desmond Trufant, and more, have defined the recent era of UW success. With Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon headlining UW’s pro day this week, it begs the question of whether the new regime will maintain the same standard in that area.
- Elsewhere at pro day, it wasn’t McDuffie or Gordon who stole the show, it was a surprise performance by Idaho State WR Tanner Conner. The 6’3”, 226 lb specimen was a rare bright spot for the 1-10 Bengals. Now, he is hoping to use his rare combination of size and athleticism to find a role in the NFL.
- The Dawgs also sent out a new offer to a DB recruit out of Texas. Jordan Sanford initially focused on playing QB, so there may be untapped potential on the defensive side of the ball.
- In other recruiting news, the basketball team continues to try to fill the Terrell Brown-sized hole at the top of the offensive pecking order. With two ball-handlers coming in as freshmen, it will be crucial for the Dawgs to find a steady hand with some experience. Enter Oregon State transfer Dashawn Davis. UW has been in heavy contact with the floor general and hopes to add him as a bridge to the likes of Koren Johnson and Keyon Menifield.
The first QB to work with the starters is … Dylan Morris. His first pass was an accurate deep ball that went through Rome Odunze’s hands. Michael Penix Jr. working with second team.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 30, 2022
And so it begins. @UW_Football #SpringFootball pic.twitter.com/LHRLIfY8RJ— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 30, 2022
On the recruiting front, Landen Hatchett and Micah Banuelos are both here watching practice.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 30, 2022
Spring ball is officially HERE‼️ #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/IrpbGMYOt9— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 30, 2022
