Thursday Dots: Combine-ing

After a gazillion Washington DBs have gone in the 2nd round since 2015, Mike Vorel wonders if Trent McDuffie (or Kyler Gordon) could become the first first-rounder of the bunch.

Cade Otton, status: Large.

Washington TE Cade Otton



6'5"

247 Pounds

32 3/4" Arms

9 1/2" Hands — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 3, 2022

UW TE Cade Otton from @TBirdFootball here at NFL combine: "It's been a little bit of a whirlwind. But I mean, this is a dream. Just getting to come to basically a big summit and talk football, it's been so fun to get to know coaches, show them what I know about football..." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 2, 2022

Dante Pettis is a @UW_Football legend! This is a guy who came in and made #CollegeFootball history. 9️⃣ Punt Returns for TD ! He set the bar for the #WR position. He dropped some knowledge today as well! Keep coming back, this is a house you helped build! #PurpleReign #BowDown https://t.co/s6FzUirdOx — Coach Shephard (@CoachShephard) March 3, 2022

"Got any gum?" https://t.co/NDlAw9dHpT — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 2, 2022

Lastly, here’s another list of many reputable aid groups working in Ukraine to support medical help, veterans, children, journalists, disabled Ukrainians, ethnic and religious minorities, queer Ukrainians, education, and more. Please donate and share with others.

