NFL Combine Schedule & Results Thread

Today marks the start of on-field exercises at the NFL Combine which will feature 4 Washington Huskies: TE Cade Otton, OL Luke Wattenberg, and CBs Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon. We have all the information you need to tune in and for those that can’t we’ll have all of the relevant updates for every Husky throughout the rest of the week. All of the action will be televised on NFL Network.

Thursday starting 1pm PT: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends (Cade Otton except...)

#Washington Cade Otton is a top-5 TE in this class but won’t be healthy enough (ankle) to work out at the Combine. Still rehabbing. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 2, 2022

Friday starting 1pm PT: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen (Luke Wattenberg)

Saturday starting 1pm PT: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers (None)

Sunday starting 11am PT: Defensive Backs and Specialists (Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon)

CADE OTTON

As noted above, Otton is still recovering from the ankle injury that ended his final season at UW. He’s not sure if it will be healed enough to participate in drills at the Husky Pro day which is scheduled for March 29th.

Former UW tight end Cade Otton said at Combine today he has met with Seahawks. Course, he also said he’d met with a bunch of other teams. But he says obvious - he’d be more than happy to stay in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/kbn9vviUNq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2022

Washington TE Cade Otton



6'5"

247 Pounds

32 3/4" Arms

9 1/2" Hands — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 3, 2022

Height- 67th percentile

Weight- 23rd percentile

Arm Length- 35th percentile

Hand Size- 24th percentile