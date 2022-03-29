 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: The last days of Lake

By Jeff Gorman

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington

  • Get hyped for Trent McDuffie at UW Pro Day:
  • Big week for UW Gymnastics:

  • Running back commit Tybo Rodgers raced against Utah QB commit Nate Johnson in the 4 x 100 relay:
  • Local 5 star DE prospect Jayden Wayne was at Washington over the weekend:

  • Spring Game lineups for the whole conference:

  • Never gets old:

