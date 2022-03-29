Dots: The last days of Lake

- Using text messages and other internal documents, Christian Caple recaps the tumultuous final days of the Jimmy Lake era.
- SI’s Dan Raley writes about what Washington needs to do to keep the local talent home.
- With all the Peacock talk surrounding St. Peter’s dream run in the NCAA Tournament, it’s easy to forget Washington has a Peacock of their own on the football team. Raley profiles redshirt freshman Samuel Peacock in his article from the weekend.
- One final piece from Raley, this time with his 10 pressing questions as UW heads to spring camp.
- In case you missed it, Max recapped everything said at the pre-spring coach press conference yesterday.
- In the NFL ranks, Byron Murphy projects as a valuable 2023 free agent.
- Get hyped for Trent McDuffie at UW Pro Day:
Bringing the for Pro Day @trent_mcduffie
- Big week for UW Gymnastics:
Ready to cheer on @UWGymnastics at the NCAA Regionals this week in Alaska Airlines Arena!
- Running back commit Tybo Rodgers raced against Utah QB commit Nate Johnson in the 4 x 100 relay:
Choppin it up on the track with @Shaboinate before the 4×100 relay in Clovis.
Future @pac12 athletes. @Utah_Football @UW_Football
- Local 5 star DE prospect Jayden Wayne was at Washington over the weekend:
Had a Great time at @UW_Football today! Thank you coach @KalenDeBoer and staff.
- Spring Game lineups for the whole conference:
Complete Pac-12 Spring Football Game Schedule
—April 9—
Arizona, 12:00 pm
Stanford, 1:00 pm
ASU, 5:30 pm
—April 16—
OSU, 11:00 am
—April 23—
UCLA, 9:00 am
Colorado, 12:00 pm
USC, 12:00 pm
Utah, 12:00 pm
Oregon, 1:00 pm
WSU, 3:30 pm
—April 30—
UW, 11:30 am
Cal, 1:30 pm
- Never gets old:
one of the best times of year on campus
Have a great Spring Quarter, Huskies!
Have a great Spring Quarter, Huskies! pic.twitter.com/EJA3hETbe3
