Dots: The Legs of Brian Fay

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- At first, Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock looked hella fake to me. I guess it wasn’t (?)
March 28, 2022
Will Smith won an Oscar and got into a fight— ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) March 28, 2022
He’s one assist away from a Gordie Howe Hat Trick #Oscars
- Dawgman has their “Washington Spring Preview All-In-One”, as well as jersey number and height and weight updates. Is it weird for the half-dozen players who are officially shorter than they were last year?
- Dan Raley profiles OL Gaard Memmelaar. The 2020 recruiting class was loaded with O-lineman that Husky fans are still waiting to see.
- ICYMI: “How UW coach Kalen DeBoer forged a championship blueprint in Sioux Falls, SD” (Mike Vorel, Seattle Times)
- Softball hosted #3 UCLA and the Bruins took a 3-game sweep. “Late rally comes up short as UW matches worst conference start in school history” (Anthony Edwards, UW Daily)
B10 | With two outs, ASU gets two aboard to make things interesting, but Tincher comes through with the catch of the day to send things to the 11th.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 27, 2022
UW 4 ASU 4
https://t.co/aCdIb3voK2
Pac-12 Washington
https://t.co/sB3kD23icV#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/MxT49kPG9c
- And here’s more on the catcher who made that spectacular catch: “UW catcher Johnny Tincher is the Huskies’ hottest hitter. But it didn’t happen by accident.” (Scott Hanson, Seattle Times)
The fastest AND the SECOND-fastest 10k times in University of Washington history came tonight!— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 26, 2022
crossed just three seconds behind Brian Fay to now sit #⃣2⃣ in school history.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/MGIMXsTlKA
- Read more here on “Fay, Lumb Run Two Fastest 10k Times In UW History” at the Raleigh Relays.
. ‼️— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) March 27, 2022
Kyra and Scarlett come back from down 7-11 in the third set to win on 2⃣, after a 21-14, 25-23 win from Emma and Hannah on 4⃣
Early Dawgs get the WIN‼️#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/o63arRWfK8
This morning on Montlake Cut, the UW men's rowing team earned wins in all four races vs. WSU.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) March 26, 2022
Next Saturday, the Huskies play host to Stanford and Oregon State.
UW-WSU recap: https://t.co/owrSSYQhNM#RowingU x #BoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/IHMIBZKhFI
The Washington women came home from the San Diego Crew Classic with the Laurel Kornholz Perpetual Trophy, as well as third-place finishes in three other races.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) March 27, 2022
Details: https://t.co/AR7Ih6kwvA#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/RRE8dTnz3s
Go Dawgs!!
