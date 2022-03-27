Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some Of The Expected Visitors On Campus This Spring

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With spring ball set to kick off in a few days the Husky coaching staff has been busy working on getting some of their top targets to schedule unofficial visits to Montlake. It’s probably a good idea to take a look prior to spring at who is likely heading to Montlake this spring.

Locally, 5 star defensive end Jayden Wayne from Lincoln HS, WA is set to visit UW unofficially this weekend. Rated as the 36th best player in the class in the 2023 class, Wayne has offers from around the country and UW has a big fight ahead of them if they want to keep him home. Also, visiting locally is 3 star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos from Kennedy Catholic HS, WA. Rated as the 25th best interior offensive lineman in the country. Banuelos holds offers from USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M, UW, and Cal. The Huskies would love to add Banuelos to their roster and they currently look like they have an inside track to land him. 3 star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA is likely going to visit UW with his family multiple times this spring (to check out his brother, who is a current Husky offensive lineman). With offers from Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and UW. Hatchett is another player the Huskies are doing well with and look to have a good shot at landing.

Out of state the Huskies are going to get visits from lots of unofficial visitors and here is a look some of the notable visitors. 4 star tight end Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ. Bowers is one of the top tight ends in the country and the Huskies are doing really really well with him. It sounds like Bowers is going to make his way up to Montlake later in April and we could see some movement in his recruitment. 4 star cornerback Malaki Crawford from Pacifica HS, CA is another Husky target that is going to visit campus this spring. Rated as the 24th best cornerback in the country, Crawford de-committed from UCLA a few months ago and the Huskies have definitely piqued his interest. Later in the month, maybe their biggest target 5 star quarterback Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg HS, CA is set to check out the Huskies again. Rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Rashada is one of the most heavily recruited players in the country. After not taking a quarterback in the 2022 class it’s vital that the Huskies land a quarterback in the 2023 class and Rashada is interested in UW as well as Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami. 4 star inside linebacker Blake Purchase from Cherry Creek HS, CO is another top prospect who is going to head to UW to unofficial visit UW. Rated as the 10th best linebacker in the 2023 class, Purchase holds offers from around the country including USC, Iowa State, Oregon and UW. The Huskies will likely try to take at least inside backers in the 2023 class and Purchase would be a great addition to the Husky program.

