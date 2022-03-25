 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: ZTF ready to show he’s regained his physical prowess

And by that we mean relentless pursuit of QBs

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 16 UCLA at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

  • Dan Raley from SI/FanNation profiles Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who had his instant notoriety squelched by an Achilles tendon tear a year ago in spring football.

UCLA transfer OLB making his decision today at noon:

The Huskies will host several top prospects during the month of April to check out DeBoer’s program:

Spring Preview from The Daily:

Cardinals re-sign Ezekiel Turner to one year deal:

With a new contract of his own, Will Dissly looks to stay healthy in 2022:

Men’s Tennis

Despite a different lineup than typical, UW (13-4, 1-0 Pac-12) still showed its strength:

Softball

Big series for UW at home this weekend:

Beach Volleyball

UW beach volleyball struggled against top-10 opposition, being swept by Stanford, and falling 4-1 to Grand Canyon to open the weekend:

Track and Field

Huskies were sparked by a memorable collegiate debut from freshman Nathan Green:

Retro Dot

Heartbreak:

