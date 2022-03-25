If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times explains how 16 years of championships, challenges and South Dakota blizzards prepared Kalen DeBoer.
- Dan Raley from SI/FanNation profiles Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who had his instant notoriety squelched by an Achilles tendon tear a year ago in spring football.
UCLA transfer OLB making his decision today at noon:
After this past month of visits I have concluded my recruiting process and narrowed my decision to 3 teams. I will continue to discuss with my family to decide what’s the best spot for me. I will announce my commitment tomorrow the 25th of March at 3pm pst pic.twitter.com/i3XrXE7rsU— Mitchell Agude (@OfficialAgude) March 24, 2022
The Huskies will host several top prospects during the month of April to check out DeBoer’s program:
From @BrandonHuffman: Kalen DeBoer, Washington ready to welcome a slew of recruits for spring football. #GoHuskies #DawgPack #PurpleReign #woof https://t.co/stkM4OWIxd— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 24, 2022
Spring Preview from The Daily:
Who will start at quarterback? Will ZTF return to his old self? Five questions before @UW_Football spring practices begin Wednesday | via @lombroia https://t.co/LBU9J4WV7J— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 24, 2022
Cardinals re-sign Ezekiel Turner to one year deal:
Pen to Paper ✍️@zeke_turner making it official. pic.twitter.com/4347ZWiCoa— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 24, 2022
With a new contract of his own, Will Dissly looks to stay healthy in 2022:
Totally wicked @Will_Diss pic.twitter.com/QxF2gAi2Lb— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 24, 2022
Men’s Tennis
Despite a different lineup than typical, UW (13-4, 1-0 Pac-12) still showed its strength:
Playing its second match in three days, @UW_MTennis closed out the nonconference slate with a win over Northern Arizona | via @TKadian21https://t.co/D6bf6Q7xgj— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 24, 2022
Ewen and Riku add third set wins as the Dawgs improve to 13-4!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) March 24, 2022
1⃣ Davis 6-2, 6-4
2⃣ Lumsden 4-6, 7-6, (10-5)
3⃣ Lin 6-3, 6-0
4⃣ Bouchelaghem 6-3, 6-1
5⃣ Suko 4-6, 6-4, 2-6
6⃣ Yamaguchi 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
UW - 6
NAU - 1#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Z7X7sAdlYE
Softball
Big series for UW at home this weekend:
#9 Softball searching for answers as #3 UCLA comes to town— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) March 25, 2022
Fri, 5pm, Pac-12 Net/LA
Sat, 3pm, Pac-12 Net/LA
Sun, 4pm, ESPNU https://t.co/SSp7BX1fte
Beach Volleyball
UW beach volleyball struggled against top-10 opposition, being swept by Stanford, and falling 4-1 to Grand Canyon to open the weekend:
Against No. 7 GCU and No. 8 Stanford, @UW_BeachVB had its hands full in a pair of losses | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/YqYF4PHCWL— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 25, 2022
Track and Field
Huskies were sparked by a memorable collegiate debut from freshman Nathan Green:
Heading to North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays, @UWTrack got some stand-out performances from its distance runners | via @johnrudnicki02https://t.co/gOd3L5r5Js— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 25, 2022
Retro Dot
Heartbreak:
