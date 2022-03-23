 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Depth over Breadth

Husky writers chart a course to playing time

By andrewberg7

What did it matter to ya

When you got a job to do you got to do it well

You got to give the other fella Dots

  • Call it Depth Chart SZN. Mike Vorel joins the chorus in predicting his UW football offensive depth chart going into spring practice. It seems like there’s a growing consensus that Michael Penix will get the first chance at the QB position. It will be interesting to see how much of a genuine competition plays out over the spring and fall.

  • While it hasn’t resulted in a flood of commitments yet, most of the feedback coming from UW recruits has been very positive about the new staff and the team’s direction. Add another tally to that column from a recent interview with Edge prospect Trey Wilson out of Texas.

  • In the NIL space, Washington and Adidas announced that UW athletes will have a path to become paid brand ambassadors for the apparel company. It’s the sort of agreement that could mean a lot, or could mean next to nothing based on how it is utilized, so let’s keep an eye on how it develops.

