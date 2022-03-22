Dots: Spring Schedule Set

- The Huskies are trying to land a linebacker from Hawaii who played his last season in Sammamish.
- Practice access TBD, but we got coach interviews:
It’s that time of year: UW head coach Kalen DeBoer, OC Ryan Grubb and co-DC Chuck Morrell will meet the media next Monday, March 28. UW’s pro day is set for Tuesday morning and the Huskies’ first spring practice is Wednesday morning.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 21, 2022
- And here’s the practice schedule.
- ICYMI, Josh Connerly set a date to announce his decision:
APRIL 8TH IS THE DAY………… sorry for the wait lol— Josh(ua) Conerly Jr (@joshuaconerlyjr) March 21, 2022
- Washington vs. Michigan State makes this list of most intriguing games in 2022.
- Jordon Lolohea is one of many pass rushing edge players the Huskies could use this year.
All for today. Go Dawgs!
Loading comments...